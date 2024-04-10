×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

'I would pick him because': Eoin Morgan selects India's wicket-keeper for T20 World Cup

Indian selectors are set to announce India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the first week of May.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Indian team and Eoin Morgan
Indian team and Eoin Morgan | Image:AP/JioCinema
  • 2 min read
Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes that Rishabh Pant should be an automatic selection for India's playing eleven in the upcoming T20 World Cup, following his impressive return to form after a serious car accident.

Rishabh Pant, who returned to action after a 14-month absence, has already scored two half-centuries in five matches with an impressive strike rate of 154.54. His performance has placed him ahead of other contenders like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Jitesh Sharma for the wicketkeeper-batsman position in the Indian team.

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma? We're going to get him from Mumbai': LSG coach Justin Langer makes massive admission

Speaking about his preference for Pant, Morgan stated, "I would pick him because he is the player that he is. I don't see him being hampered in anyway coming back from his car crash. For me he is a very disruptive player."

Eoin Morgan also highlighted Pant's left-handed batting style as a valuable asset that can put significant pressure on opponents. "As a leftie he can play a big role in the middle order and add a huge amount of pressure as opposed to generic right handers," Morgan added during an interaction organized by Jio Cinema in response to a PTI query.

With the selectors set to announce India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in the first week of May, Virat Kohli is another player who is expected to be a guaranteed inclusion in the final 15-man squad, further strengthening India's formidable lineup for the tournament.

Very difficult to point fingers at Kohli for RCB's slide 

Eoin Morgan, an astute leader himself, reckons that Virat Kohli's strike-rate in the IPL thus far cannot be questioned, especially because the other batters are not complementing him.

It is still early days in the IPL but Kohli leads the batting charts by a big margin, aggregating 316 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 146.29. RCB are languishing at the bottom of the table as the others have not delivered as per expectations.

Also Read: 'It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the T20 WC 11': Prasad's interesting take

"It is very difficult to point finger at a guy who is the holder of the orange cap and the rest of the batting line is not scoring runs. I don't see a point in that. For RCB they are struggling with the bowling and the rest of the batting why would I place blame on someone who is scoring the majority of the runs," said Morgan.

(With PTI inputs)

Published April 10th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

Whatsapp logo