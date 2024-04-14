×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

'Everything will change': RCB make MASSIVE claim after DREADFUL start to the IPL 2024 season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a poor start to the IPL 2024 season. The franchise has so far played six matches and has lost five of them.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli after RCB vs RR match in IPL 2024
Virat Kohli | Image:Virat Kohli, RCB vs RR, IPL 2024
  • 2 min read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a poor start to the IPL 2024 season. The franchise has so far played six matches and has lost five of them. The string of losses has put RCB at the bottom of the league table, and the team is seemingly awaiting a positive inflow from somewhere.

RCB put on an optimistic post after a poor start to IPL 2024

While they are languishing at 10th place in league standings, the franchise is optimistic about a turnaround and it is visible from their posts on social media platform X. According to a new post from RCB, the side requires one magic moment and the faith will be restored, propelling everything to change.

RCB can still turn the tide in IPL 2024

As an entity, as a brand, and fan following, there is none competing with RCB. However, when it comes to producing results on the field and winning trophies, they are not anywhere close to the giants like CSK and MI. Each year fans expect a lot from RCB, and their team fails to live up to the expectations. History is being repeated in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League, as results are hard to come by. Their talisman, Virat Kohli is scoring runs at a significant rate, they have a certified finisher in the form of Dinesh Karthik, and yet the outcome is not there. In the prevalent season, it is their bowling which has let them down. Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, etc. have all been taken for runs, and the team is yearning for a match-winning performance from the bowling line-up. However, it is still just a long way to go in the season, as 8 matches are yet to be played out. RCB still carry a realistic chance to progress in the tournament but they cannot afford to lose anymore.

