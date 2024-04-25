Advertisement

In yet another case of a globally recognised sportsperson gripped in the fever of IPL, Formula One driver Oscar Piastri has made it known that he is following the prevalent season of the Indian Premier League. The McLaren driver took to social media to display his support towards the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. The 23-year-old F1 driver tagged country-mate and the head coach of DC Ricky Ponting in his post.

Also Read | Virat Kohli supersedes Raina to script yet another milestone in IPL

Advertisement

Oscar Piastri picks Delhi Capitals as his favorite IPL team

Gone are the days when cricket was not a universal game. The game is now known all over the world and icons from different parts of the world have started to associate themselves with the game. The popularity of IPL has also elevated the stature of the game to an extent, so much so that it has received a shoutout from Oscar Piastri. In his latest Instagram post, Piastri could be seen wearing the Delhi Capitals jersey. In the caption, the Aussie gave a mention to Ricky Ponting, who is the coach of the IPL franchise.

Advertisement

This is not the first time, a sportsperson outside the realm of cricket has talked about the game. Famous sprinter, Yohan Blake used to support RCB during the days when Chris Gayle was a part of the team.

Advertisement

While Delhi Capitals have the support of Oscar Piastri, they are still in a tricky situation and cannot afford to lose any more matches. In the 9 matches, the Capitals have so far played in IPL 2024, they have won four and have lost five. They currently stand 6th on the table and a few more victories could push them in the top-4 picture. Thus, it will be intriguing to see how DC will operate in the rest of the tournament and will they be able to make it to the playoffs this time.