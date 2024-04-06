Advertisement

So far wherever Hardik Pandya has travelled, he has been served with loud boos and jeering from the crowd. Whether it was his previous home fans in Gujarat, thousands in attendance in Hyderabad, or the sea of blue in Wankhede, the reception from the fans towards Pandya has been the same. Mumbai Indians will next take on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 on Sunday, and the attention will once again be on the Mumbai crowd. Will they "boo" their franchise captain or back him to take MI out of the trouble zone? All to look forward to.

Sourav Ganguly urges fans not to ‘boo’ Hardik Pandya

Ahead of the start of the MI vs DC IPL 2024 match, Delhi's director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly has urged the MI fans to not "boo" their franchise captain. According to Ganguly, it is not fair to compare Hardik with Rohit Sharma, and he hasn't done anything to deserve such hostility from fans.

"Fans shouldn’t boo Hardik Pandya, it’s not correct. Rohit Sharma is a different class, his performance has been on a different level. But it's not Hardik’s fault that he has been appointed as captain by the franchise," said Ganguly.

Hardik pandya getting booed + Rohit Rohit chants at the toss and Manjarekar's "Behave" was so funny ngl 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/xPf3ecwmn7 — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) April 1, 2024

Hardik Pandya's captaincy tenure has taken off with a horrible start. The team has lost three matches on the trot, and they are eager to attain their first victory in IPL 2024. Aside from the horrible results, the team's atmosphere also is seemingly not conducive to producing ideal results. According to reports, former captain Rohit Sharma and new skipper Hardik Pandya do not see eye to eye on many subjects, hence, tensions are prevailing in the camp.

Victory could give respite to Hardik Pandya

Amid all the uproar around Hardik Pandya on social media, good news has arrived in Mumbai Indians' way. Their batting general, Suryakumar Yadav has completely recovered from the injury and is ready to roar for the 5-time IPL winners. However, with all that has transpired and is set to happen, only the change in the match outcome could end the plight of Hardik Pandya and could win the trust of fans.