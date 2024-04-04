Advertisement

Since making his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut, Mayank Yadav, the rising bowling wonder for the Lucknow Super Giants, has been making headlines. The young right-arm quick from Delhi has burst into the scene with back-to-back three-wicket hauls and the title of throwing the fastest ball of the season. Even though Yadav has only played in two games so far, he has made a name for himself as a strong candidate for the Purple Cap, sitting second on the list of all-time wicket-takers.

Justin Langer picks Mayank Yadav over Shoaib Akhtar

Mayank Yadav has received a lot of praise from the worldwide cricket community for his outstanding performances, especially from other fast bowlers. Messages of gratitude flooded the internet and meda when he broke his own record at Chinnaswamy, reaching 156.7 kph against RCB. His addition has greatly improved Lucknow's pace attack, which has thrilled head coach Justin Langer—who just made his IPL debut in the 2024 season.

Mayank Yadav's incredible achievement was recently praised by Justin Langer, the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants, who even hinted that Mayank might be faster than former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar in a video posted by LSG on X. In the eleventh match of the season, Mayank made a fantastic IPL debut against Punjab Kings, showcasing his potential by taking three significant wickets. He was named Player of the Match after taking out Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, and Jitesh Sharma, among others.

Mayank, who is still playing well, was instrumental in the Lucknow Super Giants' triumph over Royal Challengers Bangalore. During his period, he got rid of Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar. Mayank once again received the Player of the Match award with figures of 3 wickets for just 14 runs as LSG defeated RCB by a decisive margin of 28 runs.

Mayank is definitely in the running for the first-ever call-up to the Indian national team thanks to his outstanding performances. It's unclear if the selection committee will give him a chance to be a surprise addition to the T20 World Cup roster.