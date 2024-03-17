Advertisement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a breeding ground for fast bowlers to showcase their talent and clock some serious speeds. Over the years, several bowlers have left batsmen trembling with their lightning-fast deliveries. Let's take a look at the top 10 quickest balls ever recorded in IPL history.

Also Read: MI, CSK, RCB...: Teams with most number of wins after 16 seasons of IPL

Advertisement

Fastest balls in IPL history

Among these speed demons, Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged as a notable name, making multiple appearances in the top 10 list for IPL 2022. His consistent display of raw pace has caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Advertisement

Anrich Nortje, representing Delhi Capitals, also showcased his blistering speed in the 2020 edition, featuring thrice in the list. His ability to consistently breach the 150 kmph mark makes him a formidable force in the bowling department.

It's worth noting that the likes of Shaun Tait and Dale Steyn, veterans of the game, continue to hold their ground in the annals of IPL history with their remarkable pace.

Advertisement

1. Shaun Tait - 157.71 kmph

- Team: Delhi Daredevils

- IPL Season: 2011

2. Lockie Ferguson - 157.3 kmph

- Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

- IPL Season: 2022

Advertisement

3. Umran Malik - 157 kmph

- Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

- IPL Season: 2022

4. Anrich Nortje - 156.22 kmph

- Team: Delhi Capitals

- IPL Season: 2020

Advertisement

5. Umran Malik - 156 kmph

- Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

- IPL Season: 2022

6. Anrich Nortje - 155.1 kmph

- Team: Delhi Capitals

- IPL Season: 2020

Advertisement

7. Umran Malik - 154.8 kmph

- Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

- IPL Season: 2022

8. Anrich Nortje - 154.7 kmph

- Team: Delhi Capitals

- IPL Season: 2020

Advertisement

9. Dale Steyn - 154.4 kmph

- Team: Deccan Chargers

- IPL Season: 2012

10. Kagiso Rabada - 154.23 kmph

- Team: Delhi Capitals

- IPL Season: 2020

Advertisement

Also Read: What Virat Kohli or Anil Kumble couldn't do! Smriti Mandhana can etch her name as the RCB folklore

As the IPL continues to evolve, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing more thrilling displays of speed and skill from the fast bowlers who grace the tournament, leaving a lasting impact with every thunderbolt unleashed from their arms.