Updated April 1st, 2024 at 17:14 IST

'First time a Sri Lankan has helped Bangladeshi': Matheesha Pathirana comes up with SUPERB reaction

Cricket field has recorded several instances of heat between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players over the years, however, something rare was on display on Sunday.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Matheesha Pathirana took a superb catch to dismiss Warner on Rahman's bowling
Matheesha Pathirana took a superb catch to dismiss Warner on Rahman's bowling | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sunday's DC vs CSK IPL 2024 encounter was overshadowed by MS Dhoni's rollicking knock and Rishabh Pant's "pantastic" innings. Aside from these, the match became a bearer of another exceptional episode. The cricket field has recorded several instances of heat between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players over the years, however, something rare was on display during match number 14 of IPL 2024.

Also Read | 'He is struggling to walk': Dhoni makes everyone concerned over health

Bowled by Bangladeshi caught by Sri Lankan

Maheesha Pathirana pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss David Warner in Vizag. Warner, who was creating havoc on the crease, was left stunned after witnessing the take of Pathirana. Rather than the catch, it was MS Dhoni's reaction to it, that made resounding waves on social media. Moreover, one fact that got slipped without any mention was that Warner's dismissal read "bowled Mustafizur Rahman and caught Maheesha Pathirana." Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan working together for the objective of CSK, not a usual sight.  

A couple of fans paid heed to it and it got the attention of Pathirana as well. He shared an Instagram story of a handle which showcased, the comment "This is the first time a Sri Lankan has helped a Bangladeshi". The story also carries a complimentary statement on the comment, that says, "That's why he did not celebrate the catch."

Also Read | MS Dhoni creates 4 amazing records during his explosive innings vs DC

No bad blood between Maheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman

While there has been no case of acrimony between Maheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman, even if it had been there, owing to the intense instances that took place between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh teams over the last few months, they would have brushed aside the differences and still would have worked together. This is a different tournament, and we have witnessed countless cases of professional players, who have had a tussle at the international level but got along well playing in the IPL. The most celebrated case being of Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds.  

 

 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 17:05 IST

IPL

Whatsapp logo