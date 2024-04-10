×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

'Go to a franchise that treats you better': Ex-MI star speaks out on Rohit Sharma's ill-treatment

The decision to replace Rohit Sharma, a five-time IPL winning captain with MI, with former player Hardik Pandya has been met with widespread criticism.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
rohit sharma hardik pandya and akash ambani
Rohit Sharma, Akash Ambani and Hardik Pandya | Image:x
  • 2 min read
The recent decision by the Mumbai Indians (MI) to replace Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of the IPL 2024 season has stirred a whirlwind of emotions within the cricketing community. Former MI player Ambati Rayudu has now weighed in on the controversy, predicting that Rohit Sharma will likely move to a franchise that offers him better treatment.

In a recent interview on Star Sports, Rayudu commented, "It is Rohit's call at the end of the day. Wherever he would want to go, he can go and all the teams would love to have him, have him as a captain for sure. So, I think it's Rohit's call and I am sure he will go to a franchise that treats him better than what has happened here."

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma? We're going to get him from Mumbai': LSG coach Justin Langer makes massive admission

What transpired with Rohit Sharma?

The decision to replace Rohit Sharma, a five-time IPL winning captain with MI, with former player Hardik Pandya has been met with widespread criticism. The move, which reportedly came about following a backdoor deal with Gujarat Titans, has left many fans and experts questioning the transparency and fairness of the decision-making process within the franchise.

What has added fuel to the fire is the manner in which Rohit Sharma's captaincy was seemingly ended without a proper sendoff. Unlike other high-profile captaincy changes in the past, no press conference was held to announce Rohit's decision to step down as MI's captain, further intensifying the controversy.

Also Read: 'It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the T20 WC 11': Prasad's interesting take

Hardik Pandya, who has been thrust into the captaincy role amidst this storm, has also faced criticism for his involvement in the situation and how the entire episode has been managed by Mumbai Indians.

The situation has led to speculation about Rohit Sharma's future in the IPL, with many wondering if he will seek a move to a franchise that values and respects his contributions to the game. Ambati Rayudu's comments seem to echo these sentiments, suggesting that Rohit may indeed opt to join a team that treats him with the respect and appreciation he deserves.

With the mega auction on the horizon and several franchises likely to be interested in acquiring Rohit Sharma's services, the coming months promise to be filled with intrigue and speculation as one of the IPL's most successful captains contemplates his future in the league.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

