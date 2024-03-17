×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

From Rachin Ravindra to Pat Cummins: Top five players to watch out for in the upcoming IPL season

Take a look at the players to watch out for in the IPL 2024 who will make their debut or will mark their return in the upcoming season.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL
The IPL title being kept on display | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League is filled with some absolute talents this year. With some new talents and sensational returns, 2024 is expected to be a thrilling year. The Cricketing fandom is expected to witness some mega action this year as more than 200 players are set to take part in the franchise cricket league. But ahead of the season, a lot of anticipation is set to remain over some specific stars. Let's take a look at the players who could make an impact in his season.

Also Read: 'Message for the people...': Ishan Kishan issues ultimatum for everyone ahead of the IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Top five picks and players to keep a look for this season

This year, a bunch of stars are expected to make their debut or mark their return in the domestic Indian league. We will specifically take a look at the players who are returning or making their maiden appearance in the league.

Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals

Rebounding from a horrific car accident in December 2022, Pant will make his official comeback in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. With the T20 World Cup all set to take place in June 2024, Pant needs to make an impactful return to keep his case as the stumper for the National side.

Rachin Ravindra - Chennai Super Kings

Rachin Ravindra showed up and showed out at the ODI World Cup 2023 in India when the opening batter put up an outstanding performance. The dream combination of him and CSK occurred during the auction, and it was an exciting time for the supporters. Furthermore, with Devon Conwy out for the first three games due to a thumb injury, now is an excellent time for the Kiwi talent to emerge as a dominant performer.

Azmatullah Omarzai - Gujarat Titans

An ideal Hardik Pandya replacement, the Afghan all-rounder fits in perfectly as his versatility while batting speaks volumes. Moreover, as a gorgeous fast bowler, he positions himself perfectly in the team. Rashid Khan will also find a familiar face in Omarzai, who is expected to aid Shubman Gill as he takes up captaincy this season. 

Also Read: Virat Kohli returns to India! Star-batter spotted at Mumbai Airport, to deck up for IPL 2024 season

Pat Cummins - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins is flying high as he clinched the WTC mace, retained the Ashes urn and swept the ODI World Cup against an uber-dominant force. Kavya Maran and the Sunrisers' management left no stone unturned to get the Aussie skipper for a staggering 20.50 Cr to become the second-most expensive player in IPL history. Hyderabad supporters will be excitedly awaiting Cummins' leadership abilities and ability to provide the unexpected when needed, even though his T20 numbers may not be particularly noteworthy, as he takes the helm during the 2024 season.

Mitchell Starc - Kolkata Knight Riders

Starc has officially made his way back into the IPL after 8 years. The addition of the bowler has made the Kolkata line-up look like a dominant force. Starc's return to the league was sparkling as the Knights bagged him for a whopping amount of 24.75 Crore, making him the player to receive the highest-ever bid in the IPL Auction. 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Whatsapp logo