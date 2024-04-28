Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently opened up about his relationship with current batting legend Virat Kohli, shedding light on their dynamic and addressing past altercations. Gambhir, known for his candid opinions, expressed his views on the matter during a discussion on Star Sports.

Gautam Gambhir opens up on his relationship with Virat Kohli

"It is all about TRPs. Media has got no clue what kind of a person I am, what kind of a person Virat is. All the media wants to do is create hype. But hype can also be created in a positive way," Gautam Gambhir remarked, emphasizing the role of media in sensationalizing stories.

The cricketer-turned-commentator echoed Virat Kohli's sentiment about privacy, stating, "I absolutely second what Virat said. Logon ka masala nahi mila toh. As I said, when two people are mature enough, I don't think anyone has got any right to interfere between two people's life or their relationships because ultimately, it is between two of them."

Gautam Gambhir also delved into the dynamics of cricket strategy, highlighting the importance of diversity in player roles within a team when asked about Kohli's strike rate in T20s. "Every player has a different game. What Maxwell can do, Kohli cannot and what Kohli can do, Maxwell cannot. You need to have different types of batters in your XI," he explained, emphasizing the need for balance in a team's lineup.

"When you win, even a strike rate of 100 is good. But when you lose despite having a strike rate of 180, no one talks about it. That is the reality," Gambhir said, shedding light on the nuanced nature of individual performances within a team sport.

Gautam Gambhir talks about the debate and discussions around Virat Kohli's strike rate.pic.twitter.com/XxHcHWFtdK — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe)

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were involved in a massive altercation during a match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2023 season. Gambhir was the mentor of LSG back then. However, both players were seen embracing each other during the recent IPL 2024 match between KKR and RCB, setting aside all their differences. Gambhir is currently mentoring the KKR team, while Kohli is still associated with RCB.

