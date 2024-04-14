Advertisement

David Warner has become a darling of the Indian fans after his constant support to India on his social media accounts. Warner is regularly seen posting videos and photos about Indian movies and the Australian cricketer has carved out a niche for himself in India. However, his latest avatar is sure to stun many fans in India.

Australia batting legend David Warner collaborated with RRR and Baahubali maker S. S. Rajamouli in an ad shoot for a payments app. Warner transformed into a various Indian characters with ease and it almost looked like Warner was a natural-born actor. It seems like a film offer after his cricket career is not far away from Warner.

Warner upcoming super star in Telugu cinema 🔥🔥 — Steve Harrington (@ThiUserNotalive) April 12, 2024

Indian fans were left stunned by David Warner's incarnation as an Indian character in movies. Here are some of the comments:-

This is the funniest thing on the internet today 🤣🤣 — Extraa Cover (@ExtraaaCover) April 12, 2024 Amarendra david pic.twitter.com/cyP9080wIG — Bruce Wayne (@Prabhas_wayne) April 12, 2024

David Warner is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024. Warner has scored 158 runs in 5 matches for DC in IPL 2024 at an average of 31. He will play on Friday against Lucknow Super Giants.

Warner no more contracted to Cricket Australia

David Warner, who has retired from ODI and Test cricket, along with all-rounders Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis, was on Thursday dropped from Cricket Australia's list of centrally-contracted players for the 2024-25 season. Besides, Victoria opener Marcus Harris and pacer Michael Neser have also missed out on contracts that were offered to 23 players, stated a report by ‘cricket.com.au’.

Australia have a hectic season ahead that will feature the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June and a home Test series against India towards the end of the year among other engagements.

Warner's omission was expected as he intends to call it quits from the game after the T20 World Cup. He is currently in India, playing in the IPL for Delhi Capitals.

