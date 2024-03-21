Advertisement

It is always a joyous time when the teams join together to practice at the camp. The same is true with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they prepare for the season-opening match. 2024 is a vital season for the team as they have the added pressure to finally break the trophy-less runs since the past 16 runs, while the women's team was able to do it in just two. The team has reached Chennai and has been practising for the clash. But a hilarious moment ensued at the camp which featured two of the team's top stars, Virat Kohli and Glen Maxwell.

Glen Maxwell parodies Virat Kohli at net practice in Chepauk

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have arrived in Chennai to take part in the opening season of the Indian Premier League 2024 match. RCB did some training a couple of days before the match-up and had a net practice at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. A moment of the net practice was shared by the social media handles. Virat Kohli was seen padded up and doing some practice while Glen Maxwell stood at the back of the nets.

Watch your back, @imVkohli 😁@RCBTweets fans, rate @Gmaxi_32's Virat Kohli impression from 1 - 10 ✍️#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/kHlIPsHoOA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Kohli appeared to be batting smoothly in the nets. Having just returned from a break, he looked excellent as he unleashed an array of strokes. Kohli blasted his shots, from cover drives to down the ground and over the cover shots. But throughout the practice, Maxwell was having a good time, mimicking both Kohli's shenanigans at the crease and his batting strokes. Mohammed Siraj soon followed Maxwell in his attempt to mimic Kohli's batting skills. But Kohli's batting, whose attention was solely on the ball and ignored what was going on behind the wickets, also left Maxwell in awe.

The IPL 2024 season will mark the return of Virat Kohli. He missed out on the entire India vs England Test series, which the hosts won 4-1. The lack of superstar players did not bother India as they were able to take the Test cricket powerhouse down.

The Royal Challengers will play their first IPL 2024 match in an away fixture against the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.