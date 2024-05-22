'Maxwell is just here to make money. What was he doing?': Glenn Maxwell blasted for 'arrogance'

Advertisement

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is under heavy criticism following his disappointing performance in the IPL 2024 Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Maxwell's outing was marked by a first-ball duck, adding to RCB's woes as they struggled to set a competitive target on the board.

Glenn Maxwell's troubles compounded when he dropped a crucial catch during RR's innings, which could have turned the game in RCB's favor. The combination of his poor batting display and fielding lapse drew sharp rebukes from fans and cricket analysts alike.

Social media was abuzz with scathing comments, accusing Glenn Maxwell of arrogance and lack of commitment. Some former and current players joined the chorus, questioning his focus and intent.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator

Under pressure, Rajasthan Royals put forth a sharp bowling effort to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 172/8 in their Indian Premier League Eliminator here on Wednesday.

Led by Trent Boult (4-0-16-1), who produced an opening spell of 3-0-6-1, RR bowlers kept taking wickets at crucial stages to control the game.

The venerable Ravichandran Ashwin (4-0-19-2), having previously gone wicketless for a significant stretch, left an indelible mark with wickets Cameron Green (27) and Glenn Maxwell (0) on consecutive deliveries while Avesh Khan (3/44) also chipped in.