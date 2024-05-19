Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB emerged victorious by 27 runs. RCB posted a formidable 218/5 in their 20 overs, with standout performances from Faf du Plessis (54), Virat Kohli (47), and Rajat Patidar (41). CSK fought hard but fell short, managing 191/7 in their chase. Faf du Plessis' stellar knock earned him the Player of the Match award. Yash Dayal's crucial bowling (2/42) ensured RCB's win, showcasing a compelling battle of skill and determination on the cricket field.

Rinku Singh lauds the heroics of Yash Dayal in the RCB vs CSK thriller

KKR batsman Rinku Singh praised Yash Dayal's outstanding effort in the final over of RCB's match against CSK at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18. Dayal bowled an outstanding last over, protecting 17 runs to win RCB's spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Earlier in the match, CSK required 35 runs from the final over to win. If they had scored more than 18, they would have advanced to the playoffs. However, Dayal's superb bowling helped RCB win by 27 runs, giving them the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs. RCB became the first team in IPL history to enter the playoffs despite only winning one of their first seven games.

Rinku Singh, who had earlier struck Dayal for five consecutive sixes in a thrilling IPL 2023 match between KKR and GT, posted a photo of Dayal's victory on Instagram with the message, "God's plan baby." Dayal had received harsh criticism from experts and fans following that match, in which Rinku's exploits transformed him into an overnight sensation by earning an unlikely victory for KKR.

Rinku Singh on Instagram

After receiving criticism for his performance, Yash Dayal changed his luck in an important match between RCB and CSK. Dayal's comeback tale was incredible, even if MS Dhoni smashed him for a 110-meter six on his opening ball.

Dayal's improvement was noticed by RCB, who showed their trust in him by purchasing him for Rs 5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. Dayal kept his cool and got a top-edge from Dhoni, limiting CSK to just 7 runs in the last over despite having to defend 11 runs off 5 balls.