Advertisement

It will be like a dream come true for Rishabh Pant as the star wicketkeeper-batter is all set to spring back into action in the IPL 2024 season. After missing out on action for more than a year, the stumper was finally cleared to return to competitive action, and he will make his return with the Delhi Capitals. For Pant, who came through a life-threatening car accident, is feeling the jitters of setting his foot on the pitch just like a cricketer feels while making his debut.

Also Read: 'You don't play for country or state, but directly IPL': Hardik Pandya gets slammed by Praveen Kumar

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant reveals that he is overwhelmed, just like a debutant

Rishabh Pant will set foot in competitive cricket after 14 months when the Delhi Capitals will face the Punjab Kings at an away match at Mohali on March 23, 2024. Before making his comeback, the wicketkeeper-batter revealed that he is feeling like a debutant all over again.

Advertisement

"I am excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I am going to make my debut again," Rishabh Pant said in a Delhi Capitals release.

"To be able to play cricket again after everything I've been through is nothing short of a miracle. I'm grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continues to give me immense strength," Pant added.

Advertisement

The southpaw hitter went on to say that he is happy to be back with the Delhi Capitals and that he is appreciative of the team owners and support personnel for being there for him the entire time, offering assistance, direction, and cooperation at every turn.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Do you get any runs outside India? he said..': Jimmy Anderson reveals fiery exchange with Shubman

Pant was spotted at the IPL auction's auction table in Dubai the previous year. The BCCI has declared him fit to play in the IPL as a wicketkeeper-batter, thus he will be expected to bat as well as keep wickets.

Advertisement

In December 2022, Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrifying car accident on his way to his Roorkee house. His right knee required ligament reconstructive surgery as a result of his numerous injuries. The fans have been waiting a long time for his full return to competitive cricket, and it will happen in the IPL 2024.