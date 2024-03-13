×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

'Going to make my debut again': Rishabh Pant overwhelmed ahead of his return to cricket at IPL 2024

Ahead of his cricket return in IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant revealed that he is feeling overwhelmed like a cricketer feels while making his debut in the game.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant news
Rishabh Pant | Image:IPL/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It will be like a dream come true for Rishabh Pant as the star wicketkeeper-batter is all set to spring back into action in the IPL 2024 season. After missing out on action for more than a year, the stumper was finally cleared to return to competitive action, and he will make his return with the Delhi Capitals. For Pant, who came through a life-threatening car accident, is feeling the jitters of setting his foot on the pitch just like a cricketer feels while making his debut.

Also Read: 'You don't play for country or state, but directly IPL': Hardik Pandya gets slammed by Praveen Kumar

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant reveals that he is overwhelmed, just like a debutant 

Rishabh Pant will set foot in competitive cricket after 14 months when the Delhi Capitals will face the Punjab Kings at an away match at Mohali on March 23, 2024. Before making his comeback, the wicketkeeper-batter revealed that he is feeling like a debutant all over again.

Advertisement

"I am excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I am going to make my debut again," Rishabh Pant said in a Delhi Capitals release.

"To be able to play cricket again after everything I've been through is nothing short of a miracle. I'm grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continues to give me immense strength,"  Pant added.

Advertisement

The southpaw hitter went on to say that he is happy to be back with the Delhi Capitals and that he is appreciative of the team owners and support personnel for being there for him the entire time, offering assistance, direction, and cooperation at every turn. 

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Do you get any runs outside India? he said..': Jimmy Anderson reveals fiery exchange with Shubman

Pant was spotted at the IPL auction's auction table in Dubai the previous year. The BCCI has declared him fit to play in the IPL as a wicketkeeper-batter, thus he will be expected to bat as well as keep wickets.

Advertisement

In December 2022, Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrifying car accident on his way to his Roorkee house. His right knee required ligament reconstructive surgery as a result of his numerous injuries. The fans have been waiting a long time for his full return to competitive cricket, and it will happen in the IPL 2024. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL commentators

IPL 2024 Commentators

2 minutes ago
Punjab shocker

Army Men Attacked

2 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RCB

IPL 2024: RCB new name

3 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

9 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

10 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

11 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

13 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

16 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

18 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

19 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

19 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

19 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

20 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

21 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

23 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

25 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

26 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo