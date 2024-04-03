Advertisement

Mumbai Indians are set to receive a significant batting boost as the world's No.1 ranked T20 batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, has nearly completed all his fitness assessments at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is on the verge of making his IPL season debut.

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to make a comeback

Suryakumar Yadav, who had previously undergone surgeries for a grade 2 ankle tear and a sports hernia, last appeared in the T20 series in South Africa.

According to a senior BCCI source who spoke to PTI on the condition of anonymity, "Surya has cleared all but one routine tests which are mandatory to get RTP (Return To Play) certificate from the NCA. There is one more test left to be conducted on Thursday, after which a clearer picture would emerge."

The source further added, "He is batting comfortably and has done all simulations."

When questioned about Suryakumar's potential availability for Mumbai Indians' home game against Delhi Capitals on April 7, the source stated, "The clearer picture will emerge after tomorrow's tests. There's still three days before the next game but since it's a comeback after a long time, it could also be April 11 at home against RCB."

Suryakumar Yadav has been Mumbai Indians' standout performer for several seasons, and his absence has been keenly felt by the team, who have lost their first three matches this season. His replacement, Naman Dhir from Punjab, has yet to fill the void, and captain Hardik Pandya will undoubtedly be eager to have 'Mr. 360-degree' back in the lineup.

The primary objective of the BCCI's medical team is to ensure that India's premier T20 batsman is fully fit for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, while also preventing any potential injuries during the IPL.

(With PTI inputs)