Advertisement

The IPL fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans culminated in a thrilling encounter, with Gujarat Titans emerging victorious by 3 wickets with 0 balls left, chasing down Rajasthan Royals' total of 196/3 in 20 overs with a score of 199/7. The standout player of the match was Rashid Khan from Gujarat Titans, who delivered an exceptional all-round performance, taking 1 wicket for 18 runs in 4 overs and contributing a quick 24 runs off 11 balls. Notable batting performances included Riyan Parag's impressive 76 off 48 balls for the Rajasthan Royals and Shubman Gill's commanding 72 off 44 balls for the Gujarat Titans. Furthermore, Kuldeep Sen's bowling effort of 3 wickets for 41 runs for Rajasthan Royals and Yuzvendra Chahal's 2 wickets for 43 runs for Gujarat Titans were significant contributions. The match, which took place at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, was captured encapsulating the exhilarating moments of the IPL 2024.

Also Read: RR vs GT: Rashid Khan is Gujarat's superhero as Rajasthan lose thriller

Advertisement

Kumar Sangakkara heaps praise on Riyan Parag after RR vs GT

In an outstanding effort against GT, Riyan demonstrated his batting prowess by hitting 76 runs off of 48 balls. Sangakkara counselled Riyan to be focused on helping RR this season without getting ahead of himself in spite of the defeat. Riyan and RR's next game is scheduled on April 13 in Mullanpur versus PBKS.

Advertisement

Sangakkara underlined the significance of remaining grounded and not becoming overly fixated on future opportunities, including a potential call-up to the Indian squad, even while Riyan continues to shine in the IPL 2024. Pundits like Sunil Gavaskar have taken notice of Riyan's impressive consistency, which was demonstrated by his third fifty of the campaign against GT. They think that national selectors are keeping a careful eye on his development.

After the game, Sangakkara spoke to the media and acknowledged that Riyan is headed in the right direction while praising his skill and hard ethic. He did, however, advise Riyan to keep his attention on helping RR succeed right now. Sangakkara's advice to Riyan is very clear: keep up the good work, keep performing, and opportunities will come to him naturally because of his diligence and dedication. Kumar Sangakkara said:

Advertisement

“His potential is there for everyone to see. For him, it is about concentrating about Rajasthan and this season. Whatever happens will happen after that. You shouldn’t be too ahead of yourself in terms of looking things too ahead in the future. He is working very hard, batting really well. And if he continues to do that, good things will happen,”

𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗴 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿! 💥💥



The in-form @rajasthanroyals batter smashes dual maximums against Noor Ahmad!



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RRvGT pic.twitter.com/9YnmsVs8CC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Also Read: '35 needed off 12': What happens next will blow your mind; THIS IS IPL

Riyan's recent performance against GT propelled him to the second position in the IPL Orange Cap standings this season. With 261 runs in 5 matches at an impressive average of 87 and strike-rate of 158.18, the 22-year-old has surpassed Samson as RR's top run-scorer. Building on his two previous IPL fifties, Riyan is emerging as a strong contender for India's T20 World Cup squad. RR will face PBKS on April 13.