GT IPL 2024 Match List: Full Gujarat Titans schedule, date, time, squad and more
Under Hardik Pandya's leadership, the Gujarat Titans were at the number one spot in the IPL 2023 standings. 2024 season will be under Shubman Gill's captaincy.
The IPL 2023 runner-ups, the Gujarat Titans, will begin their new era under the leadership of the sensational Shubman Gill. The Titans will compete in their first match-up while at home against the Mumbai Indians. The match is anticipated to be a heated one as the former team skipper, Hardik Pandya, will lead the visiting Mumbai Indians. It is a brand new era for the team, and there is a lot of anticipation around the team.
Under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans have went on to win one IPL title and have competed twice in the final. A team that was founded in 2021, the Gujarat-based team became the Champion in 2022 and emerged as the finalists in 2023. The Titans have touched upon success, but they have been dealt with significant blows before the commencement of the new season. It is yet to be seen how the new season goes for them.
Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Initial schedule
- Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - March 24 - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST
- Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - March 26 - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST
- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - March 31 - Ahmedabad - 3:30 PM IST
- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - April 4 - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST
- Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants - April 7 - Lucknow -7:30 PM IST
*** The second half of the IPL 2024 fixtures are yet to be announced***
Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Complete Squad line-up
David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 14:04 IST
