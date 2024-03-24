Updated March 24th, 2024 at 14:14 IST
GT vs MI, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more
Gujarat Titans are all set to host Mumbai Indians in Match 5 of IPL 2024 on Sunday, March 24. The match is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill will lead the Titans, while Hardik Pandya will captain Mumbai Indians. This promises to be an exciting match as Hardik Pandya, for the first time, will play against Gujarat, his former franchise.
IPL 2024, GT vs MI: Dream11 predictions & more details
IPL 2024, GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction picks
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan
Batters: Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan
All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya, Tim David
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Spencer Johnson
IPL 2024, GT vs MI Toss Update
The toss for IPL 2024, GT vs MI match will take place on Sunday, March 24, at 07:30 PM IST.
IPL 2024, GT vs MI Weather Report
Today, the temperature is expected to be around 33°C, with humidity levels forecasted at approximately 19 percent.
IPL 2024, GT vs MI Pitch Report
The Narendra Modi Stadium boasts a total of 11 pitches, comprising 5 black soil and 5 red soil pitches. The black soil pitches are renowned for producing bouncy tracks conducive to high-scoring games. In contrast, the red soil pitches tend to dry out faster and are more favorable for spinners.
IPL 2024, GT vs MI Predicted Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
IPL 2024, GT vs MI Full Squad
GT Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.
MI squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.
Published March 24th, 2024 at 14:14 IST
