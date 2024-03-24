Advertisement

Gujarat Titans are all set to host Mumbai Indians in Match 5 of IPL 2024 on Sunday, March 24. The match is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill will lead the Titans, while Hardik Pandya will captain Mumbai Indians. This promises to be an exciting match as Hardik Pandya, for the first time, will play against Gujarat, his former franchise.

IPL 2024, GT vs MI: Dream11 predictions & more details

IPL 2024, GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction picks

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya, Tim David

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Spencer Johnson

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs MI Toss Update

The toss for IPL 2024, GT vs MI match will take place on Sunday, March 24, at 07:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs MI Weather Report

Today, the temperature is expected to be around 33°C, with humidity levels forecasted at approximately 19 percent.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs MI Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium boasts a total of 11 pitches, comprising 5 black soil and 5 red soil pitches. The black soil pitches are renowned for producing bouncy tracks conducive to high-scoring games. In contrast, the red soil pitches tend to dry out faster and are more favorable for spinners.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, GT vs MI Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

IPL 2024, GT vs MI Full Squad

GT Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

MI squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.