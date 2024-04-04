Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:07 IST
IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS Live Score & Updates: Punjab Kings win the toss, Gujarat Titans to bat first
In match number 17 of the IPL 2024, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will take on Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings. Catch the live updates from the GT vs PBKS match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.
7: 07 IST, April 4th 2024
Liam Livingstone OUT, Sikandar Raza IN
7: 06 IST, April 4th 2024
Miller OUT, Kane Williamson IN
7: 04 IST, April 4th 2024
Punjab Kings win the toss and elect to bowl first
5: 47 IST, April 4th 2024
Fans can catch IPL 2024 match on Star Sports network. Simultaneously, the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will live stream on Jio Cinema app and website.
5: 46 IST, April 4th 2024
The GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
5: 44 IST, April 4th 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to yet another action filled IPL contest between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. It is still early days in the tournament, and both teams are looking for an upstart. Gujarat Titans are relatively at better position, with two wins out of three matches. Punjab Kings on the other hand would be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering two consecutive losses. An intriguing encounter is set to unfold, stay at the space for live updates.
Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:48 IST
