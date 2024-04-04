×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS Live Score & Updates: Punjab Kings win the toss, Gujarat Titans to bat first

In match number 17 of the IPL 2024, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will take on Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings. Catch the live updates from the GT vs PBKS match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
GT vs PBKS
GT vs PBKS | Image: BCCI/IPL
IPL live score: Punjab Kings Playing XI
IPL live score, GT vs PBKS: Gujarat Titans Playing XI
IPL live score, GT vs PBKS: Toss update
  • Listen to this article
7: 07 IST, April 4th 2024

Liam Livingstone OUT, Sikandar Raza IN

7: 06 IST, April 4th 2024

Miller OUT, Kane Williamson IN

Advertisement
7: 04 IST, April 4th 2024

Punjab Kings win the toss and elect to bowl first

5: 47 IST, April 4th 2024

Fans can catch IPL 2024 match on Star Sports network. Simultaneously, the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will live stream on Jio Cinema app and website.

Advertisement
5: 46 IST, April 4th 2024

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

5: 44 IST, April 4th 2024

Good evening folks, welcome to yet another action filled IPL contest between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. It is still early days in the tournament, and both teams are looking for an upstart. Gujarat Titans are relatively at better position, with two wins out of three matches. Punjab Kings on the other hand would be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering two consecutive losses. An intriguing encounter is set to unfold, stay at the space for live updates.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dr.C.N. Manjunath

Manjunath vs Manjunath

a few seconds ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live Score

a minute ago
Ram Navami

Foods For Ram Navami

6 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet restarts flights

6 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Interview

11 minutes ago
Trees That Sheltered Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita During Exile

Over 7,500 trees cut

12 minutes ago
Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam

Will Sanjay Nirupam Join

12 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

13 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

13 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

A low for Indian Football

15 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

16 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

17 minutes ago
Unemployment

US weekly jobless claims

19 minutes ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's profit spike

20 minutes ago
Apple

Apple's payment options

20 minutes ago
Republic Business Technology Awards 2024

RBETA 2024

21 minutes ago
Spotify

Spotify's new CFO

22 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo