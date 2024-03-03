English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 16:51 IST

Gujarat Titans' Rs. 3.60 crore buy Robin Minz injured in a superbike accident: Reports

Robin Minz was bought by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai last year for a massive sum of Rs. 3.60 crore.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Robin Minz
Robin Minz (X/ @CricCrazyJohns) | Image:X/ @CricCrazyJohns
Jharkhand cricketer Robin Minz, who recently made headlines for earning a whopping Rs. 3.60 crore in the IPL 2024 auction, has reportedly been injured in a bike accident. According to reports, the accident took place on March 3, Sunday after Robin's superbike came in contact with another two-wheeler while he was riding on the road. 

Robin Minz meets with an accident

The reports suggest that the front part of Robin Minz's bike was damaged in the accident and the cricketer suffered minor bruises on his right knee. He was taken to the hospital after the unfortunate incident and has reportedly been kept in observation. Robin's father Francis, while speaking to News18, said that his son is fine and there is nothing to worry about. 

Robin Minz was bought by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai last year for a massive sum of Rs. 3.60 crore. The new grabbed headlines because Robin is yet to make his first-class debut, Recently, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill met Robin Minz's father Francis at the Ranchi airport, where he is a security guard. Gill met Francis after the conclusion of the fourth Test match against England in Ranchi, when he was leaving the city.  

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 16:51 IST

