×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

'I would have beaten him continuously': Former India star on Prithvi Shaw's reckless shot

Alongside the contributions from Fraser-McGurk and Pant, Prithvi Shaw played an aggressive innings, scoring 32 off 22 balls.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals (DC) put an end to their losing streak in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a convincing six-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), securing their second win of the season. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the match, causing chaos with his spin bowling, taking three key wickets, including those of Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and KL Rahul, effectively breaking down the opposition's batting lineup.

Also Read: 'Where's your money coming from. Where's your next silver chain coming from': Ishan Kishan cautioned

Advertisement

Chasing a challenging target of 168 runs, Delhi stumbled early as David Warner departed for just 8 runs off 9 balls. However, Jake Fraser-McGurk and captain Rishabh Pant built a solid partnership, showing resilience and determination in their batting. Fraser-McGurk impressed with a brilliant 55 off 35 balls, while Pant played a captain's innings with 41 off 24 balls, steering their team towards victory.

Harbhajan says he would have beaten Prithi if he was part of DC

Alongside the contributions from Fraser-McGurk and Pant, Prithvi Shaw played an aggressive innings, scoring 32 off 22 balls. However, Shaw's innings was cut short by a careless shot against Ravi Bishnoi, resulting in his dismissal caught by Pooran.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma to become MI captain AGAIN? Massive claim made on Hardik Pandya's concealing major fact

Advertisement

Despite hitting six boundaries at a good strike rate of 145.45, Prithvi Shaw's exit drew criticism from former India player Harbhajan Singh, who was commentating for Star Sports. Harbhajan openly voiced his disappointment with Shaw's shot selection, stating that such unnecessary risks jeopardized Delhi's position. He even joked about wanting to physically discipline Shaw.

"What was he doing there? If I were at Delhi Capitals, I would have beaten him continuously. There was no need for that shot, and he put Delhi in trouble. When you are batting well, you should make it count, but Prithvi has this habit of going for reckless shots. This should have been avoided," Harbhajan commented.

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

a minute ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

a minute ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

3 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

8 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

10 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

11 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

17 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

22 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

22 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

23 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

24 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

25 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

25 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

26 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

26 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

26 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

33 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo