The Delhi Capitals (DC) put an end to their losing streak in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a convincing six-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), securing their second win of the season. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the match, causing chaos with his spin bowling, taking three key wickets, including those of Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and KL Rahul, effectively breaking down the opposition's batting lineup.

Chasing a challenging target of 168 runs, Delhi stumbled early as David Warner departed for just 8 runs off 9 balls. However, Jake Fraser-McGurk and captain Rishabh Pant built a solid partnership, showing resilience and determination in their batting. Fraser-McGurk impressed with a brilliant 55 off 35 balls, while Pant played a captain's innings with 41 off 24 balls, steering their team towards victory.

Harbhajan says he would have beaten Prithi if he was part of DC

Alongside the contributions from Fraser-McGurk and Pant, Prithvi Shaw played an aggressive innings, scoring 32 off 22 balls. However, Shaw's innings was cut short by a careless shot against Ravi Bishnoi, resulting in his dismissal caught by Pooran.

Despite hitting six boundaries at a good strike rate of 145.45, Prithvi Shaw's exit drew criticism from former India player Harbhajan Singh, who was commentating for Star Sports. Harbhajan openly voiced his disappointment with Shaw's shot selection, stating that such unnecessary risks jeopardized Delhi's position. He even joked about wanting to physically discipline Shaw.

"What was he doing there? If I were at Delhi Capitals, I would have beaten him continuously. There was no need for that shot, and he put Delhi in trouble. When you are batting well, you should make it count, but Prithvi has this habit of going for reckless shots. This should have been avoided," Harbhajan commented.