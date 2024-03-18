×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

'We have not seen each other': MI skipper Hardik Pandya adds fuel to fire over Rohit Sharma rift

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya added fuel to the fire after admitting he has not met Rohit Sharma since MI's decision to sack him in December.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya in IPL 2023
Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya in IPL 2023 | Image:pti
Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya have received a lot of backlash from fans over the decision to name Hardik as the new captain of the team, replacing Rohit Sharma. Fans did not take kindly in the way Rohit was sidelined to accommodate Hardik Pandya in the team. Rohit Sharma has won the IPL title five times as MI captain and his departure as captain left them surprised.  

It led to rumours that all might not be well between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. And the Mumbai Indians skipper added fuel to the fire after admitting he has not met Rohit Sharma since MI's decision to sack him. Pandya said he has not met Rohit for the last two months or so and would only be chatting with the former skipper once the squad gets into action during the practice game here on Monday.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Mark Boucher REFUSES TO ANSWER question On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain'

Hardik Pandya admits he hasn't met or talked to Rohit since MI sacked the India skipper

"Yes and no. He has been travelling and playing," Pandya replied when asked if he has had a chat with Rohit.

"We are professionals, by the time the team comes together...we have been playing cricket...it has only been a couple of months that we have not seen each other. Whenever the IPL starts, which is from today since we have the practice game, once he comes, we will definitely have a chat," he said.

Hardik also said his predecessor Rohit will continue to be a guiding force for him during the IPL despite the unexpected change of leadership that the franchise announced ahead of the upcoming season, triggering a "backlash" from the fans.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans in the past two seasons, is back at Mumbai Indians as captain for the 2024 edition. Having led Mumbai Indians to five titles, Rohit was surprisingly replaced by Pandya going into the upcoming season.

"It will not be any different, he will always be there to help me. You mentioned that he is the captain of the Indian team, which helps me because this team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him "...from now onwards, it is (about) what he has achieved, I just have to carry forward that," Pandya said at a media interaction here.

"I don't think it will be any awkward or any different. It will be nice feeling because we have been playing for 10 years. I have played my whole career under him and he is going to have his hand on my shoulder throughout the season," he added.

Pandya admitted his move of leaving the Gujarat Titans' captaincy and replacing Rohit at the helm in Mumbai Indians did upset a section of fans.

"The backlash...To be very honest we respect fans but at the same time, we focus on the sport and what is required. I focus on the controllables and I do not focus on what I cannot control," Pandya said.

"At the same time, we are very grateful to fans. A lot of fame and love comes from them and they have every right and I respect their opinion," he added.

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

