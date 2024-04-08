Hardik Pandya and MI players take LAP OF HONOUR at Wankhede, Fans TROLL for being OVEREXCITED

Advertisement

In a heartwarming gesture of gratitude and celebration, the Mumbai Indians (MI) team, along with owner Nita Ambani and cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, took a lap of honour at the Wankhede Stadium. This came after MI clinched their first victory of the IPL 2024 season, defeating the Delhi Capitals by a margin of 29 runs.

Hardik Pandya and MI players take lap of honour

The lap of honour was not just a celebratory gesture but also a special acknowledgment of the support from 18,000 underprivileged children who were present at the stadium. These children were in attendance as part of the Reliance Foundation's ESA initiative, which focuses on Education and Sports for All. Hardik Pandya and his teammates wanted to express their gratitude to these young fans for their unwavering support throughout the match.

Despite the heartfelt gesture by the MI team, the lap of honour did not escape the scrutiny of some fans on social media. A section of the audience criticized the team for being overexcited and making the victory seem more significant than it was, considering it was just their first win of the season.

The victory for MI was largely attributed to a stunning performance by Romario Shepherd, whose quickfire knock of 39 runs off just 10 balls propelled the team to a formidable total. Batting first, MI managed to post a challenging score of 234/5 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, the Delhi Capitals fell short, managing to score 205/8 in their 20 overs, handing MI a convincing 29-run victory.

While the fans' reactions varied, there's no denying the importance of the win for Mumbai Indians, who will look to build on this momentum in the upcoming matches. With star players like Hardik Pandya and promising talents like Romario Shepherd in their ranks, MI will be eager to climb up the IPL 2024 points table and silence their critics with more consistent performances in the remainder of the season.