Advertisement

Mumbai Indians displayed a top-class team effort to attain their first victory in IPL 2024. The team was under heavy fire from the fans after they suffered three straight losses. However, they have opened their account with a resounding 29-run win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Wankhede.

Also Read | RCB head coach Andy Flower SPEAKS THE TRUTH on Virat Kohli's strike rate

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya answers why he did not bowl against Delhi Capitals

After suffering three consecutive defeats, Hardik Pandya has finally earned some respite. Ahead of the DC vs MI match, the all-rounder received loud boos and jeering from fans, but thanks to ESA (Education and Sports for all) day, the majority of the Wankhede stands against DC were filled with underprivileged kids. Hence, Hardik did not have to endure any hostile environment. Much to the delight of the fans, Mumbai Indians won the match and with Pandya's captaincy stint finally has a registered win.

Advertisement

The effervescent all-rounder expressed his delight after the win, in the post-match presentation segment. A delighted Pandya was happy with his team's performance. He gave a special mention to Romario Shepherd's late blitzkrieg. Pandya also chipped in with the bat and contributed 39 runs from the bat, but with the ball there was no show from him. He addressed the query regarding why de did not bowl in the after-match and made it known that he is waiting for the "right time" to bring himself back to the back, which he did not feel was there today against Delhi Capitals.

"I am fine. I'll be bowling at the right time, we had everything covered today so did not have to roll my arms over." Pandya said. Paying heed to his statement, some fans trolled Pandya by stating that, "MI would have lost the game had he bowled."

Advertisement

Bowling karta to haar jate — A K $ H A Y  (@Akshay_Patil_07) April 7, 2024

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah bowls an Earth Shattering yorker to dismiss Shaw- WATCH

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya with the ball in IPL 2024 for MI

Notably, Hardik Pandya started the Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 campaign by opening the bowling attack. He was hammered for 30 runs in the match against Gujarat Titans. The beating continued in the record-breaking game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He gave away 46 runs in the match against SRH. Following that he did not bowl against Rajasthan Royals and again remained absent from the bowling line-up in the contest against Delhi Capitals.