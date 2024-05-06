Advertisement

Mumbai Indians' newest captain, Hardik Pandya, recently shared insights into the challenges accompanying his new leadership role within the franchise. Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, Pandya was appointed captain, succeeding the five-time IPL-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, who graciously stepped down to facilitate the transition at MI.

Hardik Pandya on his learnings

In a conversation with Star Sports, Hardik Pandya expressed his inclination towards shouldering responsibilities, as it helps him foster a deeper personal connection with his duties. He emphasised his commitment to taking ownership of his actions, including mistakes and viewing them as opportunities for growth and learning. Pandya underscored the significance of experiencing something firsthand, highlighting its superiority over other sources of guidance, whether from peers, mentors, or even cricketing stalwart MS Dhoni.

"Responsibility-wise, I was always someone who wanted responsibility because when you own your things, it kind of becomes more personal to you. So for me, it was always about owning my mistakes and at the same point of time taking those chances, maybe failing and learning. That experience no one can teach you - not your closest aide, not your idol, to some extent not even Mahi Bhai when he was around," Hardik Pandya said on Star Sports.

"Some failures you experience and then learn. Because of that, I think, I started understanding what are the roles and what are the roles I am good at, how I can get better at that," Hardik added.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians have not been able to perform well in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians have played a total of 11 matches in IPL 2024 thus far and have won just three. MI's batting department has faltered on multiple occasions, while their bowling has also been below par barring a few exceptions.

Mumbai Indians are effectively out of contention for the race for IPL 2024 playoffs. However, numerically the franchise can still make it to the top four if they manage to win all their remaining games and the results of other teams go their way. MI will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game on May 6.