Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

'It will be great': Hardik Pandya gets the ROYAL SNUB as T20 World Cup suggestion made to Agarkar

Shivam Dube, renowned for his prowess against spin bowling, has been a standout performer for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 season.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya | Image:AP
Former Indian pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad advocates for the inclusion of CSK's all-rounder Shivam Dube and KKR's finisher Rinku Singh in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in June. Dube has shone brightly for CSK this IPL season, boasting an impressive strike rate exceeding 160. Given the spin-friendly conditions anticipated in the West Indies, Dube's skill set could prove vital in adapting to the slower pitches. 

Similarly, the dynamic left-handed batsman Rinku Singh has presented a strong case for his selection in India's T20 World Cup squad, especially considering the tournaments will be held in the USA and the Caribbean. Rinku Singh has also been scoring at a strike rate of 150.

Venkatesh Prasad snubs Hardik Pandya from his T20 World Cup team

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya, India's mainstay all-rounder in white-ball cricket, finds himself omitted from Venkatesh Prasad's preferred XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Despite having captained the Indian T20 side post the 2022 T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya's automatic place in the squad is no longer assured. Rohit Sharma is poised to lead the team in the forthcoming T20 World Cup, as confirmed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during an event in Rajkot earlier in February. This suggests that Hardik Pandya's spot could be taken by an in-form player like Shivam Dube.

Shivam Dube, renowned for his prowess against spin bowling, has been a standout performer for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 season. The CSK all-rounder has amassed 148 runs in the first four matches at an average of 49.33, Dube's impact on the field is evident. His ability to consistently bowl at speeds exceeding 140 kph further enhances his value as a versatile all-rounder for the Indian team. 

Given Dube's stellar IPL performance and his adeptness at handling slower pitches expected in the West Indies, he appears to be an essential asset for India's T20 World Cup campaign.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

