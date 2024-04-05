×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

WATCH | Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath Temple after awful start as Mumbai Indians captain

After enduring a tough start in IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians captain has reached Gujarat to offer prayers at the famous Somnath Temple.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath Temple | Image:ANI
After suffering a hat-trick of losses in IPL 2024, the Mumbai Indians captain has reached Gujarat to seek the blessings of god. The visuals of Pandya performing temple rituals have come forward. Ahead of MI's next match, Hardik Pandya has taken a short break and reached the famous Somnath Temple in Gujarat to offer his prayers.

Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath Temple

Here's the video of Hardik Pandya pouring holy water on the temple's "Shivling."

Hardik Pandya's captaincy under scanner

Hardik Pandya's captaincy tenure has started with three consecutive losses. Aside from the hostile environment, Pandya is enduring constant flak over his decisions as captain. Whether it is his call of coming in late during the Gujarat Titans match or saving Bumrah for the last when the team was being hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad, the fans are not satisfied with his captaincy.

Considering all the cases, the report may have some substance. However,   a win could change the context entirely.

Hardik Pandya getting booed again and again

As a sports fanatic, one might have seen footballers getting booed by their home fans. Whether it is the case of 5-time Bolon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo suffering the wrath of a demanding Old Trafford crowd, or Gareth Bale getting whistled by the sea of white at Santiago Bernabeu, the football world has witnessed several such instances. In the game of tennis too such happenings have increased over the years, above all the undisputed GOAT of the game, 24-time Grand Slam Novak Djokovic, incessantly gets mocked by the people in attendance on different courts. Now, with Hardik Pandya embracing the hate of the home fans, the booing and jeering have officially entered the field of cricket.

Make no mistake, Hardik Pandya statically hasn't achieved even an ounce of what the aforementioned stalwarts have attained, it is not about that. The base of the subject is the popularity of Pandya owing to his bold act of switching franchises. Plus, him replacement Rohit Sharma has escalated the anger of fans.

Being expressive and effervescent Pandya has the opportunity to do what  16-time WWE Champion John Cena did when the crowd turned against him. He went on with his job and found a new way of interacting with thousands present at the arena.

Whatever the case, if he gets booed and showcases a bemused reaction, which is unlikely, or just goes with the flow, it is cricket, which is getting the push, not in the way Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli promoted but through a way which could enter the portal of the sport for the audiences that are not even aware about the game. 
 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

