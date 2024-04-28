Advertisement

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has weighed in on the debate surrounding India's squad selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, advocating for the inclusion of Hardik Pandya over Shivam Dube. As the BCCI selection committee prepares to convene in the coming days to finalize India's squad for the prestigious tournament, Moody's endorsement adds further fuel to the speculation surrounding the composition of the team.

Also Read: R Ashwin appeals to BCCI to 'SAVE THE BOWLERS' amidst record-breaking spectacle in PBKS vs KKR

Advertisement

Tom Moody backs THIS Indian all-rounder for T20 World Cup 2024

Speaking on the Star Sports Press Room Show, Tom Moody highlighted the invaluable experience and all-round capabilities that Hardik Pandya brings to the table, asserting that his inclusion would bolster the team's balance and depth. While acknowledging Dube's burgeoning potential and impressive performances in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, Moody emphasized the significance of Hardik's proven track record and ability to contribute with both bat and ball.

Advertisement

"I don't think pace is the issue, I think it's the return that you're looking to get. Hardik Pandya, from a bowling perspective, has a higher ceiling than Dube has, but if you're going to take the balance of the side and the all-round effect of Hardik Pandya, then you can take a slightly riskier option and take Dube and rely on his overs, but not as a fifth bowler but as a sixth bowler. And that changes the balance of your side," Tom Moody remarked, underlining the strategic advantage of having Hardik as a key component in the squad.

Despite Shivam Dube's stellar form in IPL 2024, where he has amassed 311 runs in 8 matches at an average of 51.83 and an impressive strike rate of 169.95, his lack of bowling contributions raises questions about his suitability as an all-rounder at the international level. In contrast, Hardik Pandya, although enduring a relatively subdued IPL 2024 campaign following his return from injury, retains Moody's confidence due to his proven ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.

Advertisement

"What Hardik Pandya does, even though you can question his fitness over a long period, consistency of how he plays, domestic tournaments, international stuff, at the end of the day, he is an important key to balance that side," Moody asserted, underscoring the pivotal role that Hardik Pandya could play in India's quest for glory in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read: Zaheer Khan makes audatious India T20 World Cup squad selection: Drops KL Rahul and Sanju Samson

Advertisement

Despite Hardik Pandya's relatively modest performances in IPL 2024, where he has scored 151 runs and taken 4 wickets in 8 matches for the Mumbai Indians, Tom Moody remains optimistic about his ability to rediscover his form and make significant contributions during the tournament, particularly against associate nations in the initial stages.