Advertisement

After losing three matches on the trot, Mumbai Indians are back to winning ways. The Hardik Pandya-led side has attained two consecutive victories in IPL 2024, and all of a sudden everything is working for the newly appointed captain. While the outcomes have changed, a substantial focus is still on Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, and what equation they share after the captaincy saga.

Also Read | IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Live Score

Advertisement

At the start of the season, there were striking reports that Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma do not see eye to eye anymore, and the tensions between the two are hampering the team's atmosphere. Though these might be just assertions and may not hold the true picture, but on Thursday during the MI vs RCB match an on field disagreement between the two was visible.

Advertisement

It happened when RCB were batting and Dinesh Karthik was pulling off one of his classic finishes. Former MI captain Rohit Sharma had the idea to curtail Karthik's innings. He suggested Hardik to station another fielder in the slip cordon. Hardik ignored Rohit's advice and on the next ball, Karthik edged it and there was nobody to take the catch. The ball raced to the boundary. Witnessing that Rohit Sharma cut out a frustrated figure. Here's the clip of the incident that is making waves on the internet.

The slip-up caused Mumbai Indians to concede many more runs as Dinesh Karthik took RCB to a commendable total of 196. Karthik went unbeaten at 53 off 23 balls.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh's big WARNING to Rohit-Rahul before T20 World Cup

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians thump Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets

Despite Dinesh Karthik's blitz, Mumbai Indians came out all guns blazing and converted the momentous total into an ordinary one. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan took the attack to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers and obtained the momentum early on. Following their departure, Suryakumar Yadav played 19 ball 52 run blinder to end the challenge in the chase. Eventually, Mumbai Indians got there without any hassle, with 7 wickets in hand and 27 balls to spare. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the man of the match for taking a 5-fer in the game.