×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

MI vs RCB: Hardik Pandya IGNORES Rohit Sharma's help on Karthik & pays price; Hitman kicks in anger

During the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match, Hardik Pandya ignored Rohit Sharma's advice and immediately Mumbai Indians paid the price. Watch what happened.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After losing three matches on the trot, Mumbai Indians are back to winning ways. The Hardik Pandya-led side has attained two consecutive victories in IPL 2024, and all of a sudden everything is working for the newly appointed captain. While the outcomes have changed, a substantial focus is still on Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, and what equation they share after the captaincy saga.

Also Read | IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Live Score

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya ignores Rohit Sharma's advice during MI vs RCB IPL match

At the start of the season, there were striking reports that Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma do not see eye to eye anymore, and the tensions between the two are hampering the team's atmosphere. Though these might be just assertions and may not hold the true picture, but on Thursday during the MI vs RCB match an on field disagreement between the two was visible.

Advertisement

It happened when RCB were batting and Dinesh Karthik was pulling off one of his classic finishes. Former MI captain Rohit Sharma had the idea to curtail Karthik's innings. He suggested Hardik to station another fielder in the slip cordon. Hardik ignored Rohit's advice and on the next ball, Karthik edged it and there was nobody to take the catch. The ball raced to the boundary. Witnessing that Rohit Sharma cut out a frustrated figure. Here's the clip of the incident that is making waves on the internet.

The slip-up caused Mumbai Indians to concede many more runs as Dinesh Karthik took RCB to a commendable total of 196. Karthik went unbeaten at 53 off 23 balls.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh's big WARNING to Rohit-Rahul before T20 World Cup

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians thump Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets

Despite Dinesh Karthik's blitz, Mumbai Indians came out all guns blazing and converted the momentous total into an ordinary one. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan took the attack to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers and obtained the momentum early on. Following their departure, Suryakumar Yadav played 19 ball 52 run blinder to end the challenge in the chase. Eventually, Mumbai Indians got there without any hassle, with 7 wickets in hand and 27 balls to spare. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the man of the match for taking a 5-fer in the game.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

a minute ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

a minute ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

3 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

9 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

10 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

11 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

17 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

22 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

22 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

23 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

24 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

25 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

26 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

26 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

26 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

26 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

34 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo