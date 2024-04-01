Advertisement

Hardik Pandya's sensational return to Mumbai Indians has not been well received by cricket fans in India. The never-seen-before scenes of an Indian player receiving loud boos and jeers from the Indian cricket fans became prevalent. The crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium showcased their reproof with Pandya in the opening encounter of MI. Then came the turn of the enthusiasts present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. And now, the attention has shifted to how the Wankhede crowd will treat their captain. The popular speculation is that, Pandya could face a hostile environment at the home of Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya faces what Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic have endured in their career

As a sports fanatic, one might have seen footballers getting booed by their home fans. Whether it is the case of 5-time Bolon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo suffering the wrath of a demanding Old Trafford crowd, or Gareth Bale getting whistled by the sea of white at Santiago Bernabeu, the football world has witnessed several such instances. In the game of tennis too such happenings have increased over the years, above all the undisputed GOAT of the game, 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic incessantly gets mocked by the people in attendance on different courts. Now, with Hardik Pandya embracing the hate of the home fans, the booing and jeering have officially entered the field of cricket.

Make no mistake, a comparison among these three is not sensible, it is not about that. The base of the subject is, the popularity of Pandya owing to his bold act of switching franchises. Plus, him replacement Rohit Sharma has escalated the anger of fans.

Hardik Pandya got booed by Ahemdabad crowd 🔥🤣#Gtvsmi pic.twitter.com/YwuBBVfKjv — Shivani (@shivani_45D) March 24, 2024

Hardik Pandya has the attention of the crowd, he can play it the way he wants

Being expressive and effervescent Pandya has the opportunity to do what the 16-time WWE Champion John Cena did when the crowd turned against him. He went on with his job and found a new way of interacting with thousands present at the arena.

Whatever the case, if he gets booed and showcases a bemused reaction, which is unlikely, or just goes with the flow, it is cricket, which is getting the push, not in the way Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli promoted it but through a way which could open the portal of the sport for the audiences that are not even aware about its existence.