×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Hardik Pandya set to boss the boos at home. Has cricket finally found its Ronaldo or Djokovic?

Hardik Pandya has received a severe reaction from the crowd in IPL 2024. So far he has been booed twice and now all eyes are the MI home Wankhede.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Cristiano Ronaldo, Hardik Pandya, and Novak Djokovic
Cristiano Ronaldo, Hardik Pandya, and Novak Djokovic | Image:AP/BCCI/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Hardik Pandya's sensational return to Mumbai Indians has not been well received by cricket fans in India. The never-seen-before scenes of an Indian player receiving loud boos and jeers from the Indian cricket fans became prevalent. The crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium showcased their reproof with Pandya in the opening encounter of MI. Then came the turn of the enthusiasts present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. And now, the attention has shifted to how the Wankhede crowd will treat their captain. The popular speculation is that, Pandya could face a hostile environment at the home of Mumbai Indians.

Also Read | MS Dhoni, 42, shows he is still the KING of IPL with destructive knock

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya faces what Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic have endured in their career

As a sports fanatic, one might have seen footballers getting booed by their home fans. Whether it is the case of 5-time Bolon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo suffering the wrath of a demanding Old Trafford crowd, or Gareth Bale getting whistled by the sea of white at Santiago Bernabeu, the football world has witnessed several such instances. In the game of tennis too such happenings have increased over the years, above all the undisputed GOAT of the game, 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic incessantly gets mocked by the people in attendance on different courts. Now, with Hardik Pandya embracing the hate of the home fans, the booing and jeering have officially entered the field of cricket.

Advertisement

Make no mistake, a comparison among these three is not sensible, it is not about that. The base of the subject is, the popularity of Pandya owing to his bold act of switching franchises. Plus, him replacement Rohit Sharma has escalated the anger of fans.

Also Read | Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

Hardik Pandya has the attention of the crowd, he can play it the way he wants

Being expressive and effervescent Pandya has the opportunity to do what the 16-time WWE Champion John Cena did when the crowd turned against him. He went on with his job and found a new way of interacting with thousands present at the arena.

Whatever the case, if he gets booed and showcases a bemused reaction, which is unlikely, or just goes with the flow, it is cricket, which is getting the push, not in the way Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli promoted it but through a way which could open the portal of the sport for the audiences that are not even aware about its existence. 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

February GST boom

March GST collection

a few seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo, Hardik Pandya, and Novak Djokovic

Pandya getting booed

a minute ago
Hardik Pandya

Hardik needs Rohit's help

2 minutes ago
Meta

Meta to include PTI

2 minutes ago
Tata Motors introduces Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT

Auto Sales Data

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

6 minutes ago
Tata Power shares rise after captive solar plant deal

Tata Power solar project

12 minutes ago
Hyundai IPO

Auto Sales Data

13 minutes ago
Delhi Police Warn of Traffic on Jail Road Due To AAP Protest Today

Delhi Police Advisory

13 minutes ago
ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the Crocus concert hall attack in Moscow.

Iran Alerted Russia?

13 minutes ago
SEBI

SEBI launches SCORES 2.0

13 minutes ago
Harassed Housekeeping staff speaks up

UP Police lodges case

14 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

17 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan-EU cooperation

20 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

21 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

22 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki EV launch

Auto Sales Data

24 minutes ago
Ola registrations of over 53,000 units in March

Auto sales data

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News9 hours ago

  3. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World12 hours ago

  5. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo