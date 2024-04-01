Updated April 1st, 2024 at 13:33 IST
Hardik Pandya STEPS DOWN as MI captain, Rohit Sharma to lead MI vs RR on April 1? The real story
MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Will Hardik Pandya decide to hand the decision-making roles to Rohit, just like he did against Sunrisers Hyderabad, on April Fools Day?
- Sports
- 2 min read
After facing a massive backlash in IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya has decided enough is enough and he has made a resolution to end his misery since becoming Mumbai Indians captain after replacing Rohit Sharma. Hardik has received constant jeers and boos from fans in the first two IPL matches in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Not just in stadiums, Hardik has seen a massive hate campaign against him on social media and it might be the reason behind Hardik's resolve.
So will Hardik decide to hand the decision-making roles to Rohit, just like he did against Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Monday? Fans are circulating the news all over the internet and we decided to provide the real news to the IPL fans.
Hardik will hope to provide entertainment to the fans when he steps down on the field for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals on April Fools Day. Will he captain the Mumbai Indians side against RR? Of course, he will. It's April Fools Day and Hardik would look to make a fool of the opposition players as he hopes to prove all his detractors wrong.
NOTE: All arguments made in the article are FICTITIOUS and any resemblance to any individual or situation is purely coincidental. We hope for a brilliant IPL match between MI and RR.
