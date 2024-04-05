Advertisement

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya recently paid a visit to Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Hardik visited the historic Hindu temple in Veraval ahead of Mumbai Indians' fourth game of the IPL 2024 season on April 7. Mumbai Indians are slated to lock horns against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya slammed for temple visit

Before the much-anticipated match, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya offered prayers at the Somnath Temple, a video of which is doing rounds on social media. Hardik, however, is receiving criticism from netizens for turning religious after three consecutive defeats. “They all become religious when career doesn’t go well!” one user commented.

They all become religious when career doesn’t go well! — Lee Kuan Yew Commentary! (@LKYMM23) April 5, 2024

Hardik Pandya returned to his cherished Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 season after spending two years leading the Gujarat Titans. He guided Gujarat Titans to the title in their debut season and led them to a second consecutive final in the previous IPL edition, which they lost to CSK.

During his earlier tenure with Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021, Hardik Pandya was a key member of the team, which is one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. Upon his return to Mumbai Indians, Pandya was appointed as the team's captain. However, the decision did not sit well with MI fans, who seemed unhappy with the removal of Rohit Sharma.

The season hasn't started well for Hardik Pandya or the team. Mumbai Indians have suffered three consecutive losses, including a heavy defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, where the MI bowling unit was dismantled. Wherever Pandya has gone, he has faced jeers from the fans including from home supporters.

It will be interesting to see how Mumbai Indians bounceback in their next game. Suryakumar Yadav, who has not featured in any game for Mumbai Indians this season, has joined the squad. He will most likely play the next game against Delhi Capitals.