In a crucial IPL match tonight at 7:30 pm, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the play-off stage, T20 71 of 74. With an exciting clash on the horizon, KKR boasts a strong squad featuring power hitters like Andre Russell and Shreyas Iyer, while SRH looks to counter with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins. Expect fireworks at the Narendra Modi Stadium as these teams battle it out for a spot in the finals.

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane wishes well to KKR ahead of their play-off match against SRH

A major morale boost was given to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today in front of their crucial IPL Qualifier 1 matchup against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Unexpectedly, Harry Kane, the striker for Bayern Munich, delivered a unique video greeting to the KKR squad wishing them luck in the important match. In a video posted by KKR on social media, Harry Kane said:

“Hey Kolkata Knight Riders, a great start to the season. Wishing all the Knights the very best for the remainder of the season. Sending our support from FC Bayern Munich,”

A special message from Munich 💌



Grateful for your support, Harry Kane and everyone at @FCBayern! 💜❤️ pic.twitter.com/WIC9J0lQxd — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders)

Harry Kane supporting a team ☠️ pic.twitter.com/OfQtLL7s3q — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) Oh noooo !!! Out of all players from around the World, KKR chose Harry Kane for good wishes !!! Why ??? Harry Kane has an uncanny ability to remain trophyless even in Bayern Munich !!! Gautam Gambhir won more trophies in his life than Harry Kane. — Rambo (@sniggy1992) Ok. Clearly someone in KKR camp , who is responsible for such decisions, doesn’t know the impact Harry Kane has on winning titles. — Sandeep (@FranklySandeep) I wanna see if the Harry Kane curse strikes here or no. — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrustappen33) Kane ne panoti laga diya😂😂😂😭 — Lokesh Reddy (@LokeshR21686855)

There is no indication of rain in the weather forecast, which shows clear sky. It's important to remember that, in the event of a washout, there isn't a reserve day set for the Qualifier 1.

KKR finished with 20 points in the league stage with nine victories and two additional points from wash-outs. Due to a higher Net Run Rate (NRR), SRH (17 points) defeated RR (17 points). In the end, SRH's NRR was 0.414 whereas RR's was 0.273.

On Tuesday, KKR will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad in the first qualifier. At the Narendra Modi STadium only, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play in the “Eliminator.”

KKR vs SRH Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh