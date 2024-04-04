Advertisement

The leadership controversy within the Mumbai Indians, involving Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, escalated when Pandya faced jeers from fans during their match at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite receiving criticism from away fans in the preceding two matches, the home crowd's reaction towards Pandya, especially during the toss of their third game, was unexpected and baffled everyone who saw it.

The unrest stems from Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. Fans appear dissatisfied with the team management's decision to replace Rohit as the skipper.

What Harsha Bhogle has to say about the captaincy conundrum at Mumbai Indians?

Prominent Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has weighed in on the captaincy controversy surrounding the Mumbai Indians. Bhogle shared a video on his official Twitter account, discussing the reception Hardik Pandya has received from the home fans during this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to Bhogle, there are five key figures in the Mumbai Indians' ongoing captaincy drama. The central figures are Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. The team management represents the third entity, while Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah complete the list of involved parties.

"All I will say to all the actors in this drama, do not see what's being said on social media. I tell that to every young player. But it's not easy to do that. I have learnt to do it but I am much older and I had learnt after a lot of experience. That is from the fans' point of view because the fans are the heart and soul of our game and you got to look after them," Harsha Bhogle said on his YouTube channel.

"What about Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav? Suryakumar Yadav has been the captain of Mumbai before. Given the kind of person he was as noticed by Gautam Gambhir, they made him vice-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders very early, you would have said look I love Rohit, if not Rohit why not me. And Jasprit Bumrah would have had exactly the same situation. I have been captain of India in a Test match, I am a very cerebral bowler, I read the game well, I am at the height of my powers then why not me. So, they are unhappy. Now with all these things in perspective, you have got to make sure your side wins," Bhogle added.

So much is happening around the #MumbaiIndians in this year's IPL. I thought, on my YouTube channel, I would look at it through the eyes of the five main actors in the situation. What do you make of it? @mipaltanhttps://t.co/Pfjzdkw3bp — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 4, 2024

Next, Mumbai Indians are set to clash with Delhi Capitals on April 7 at the Wankhede. It will be intriguing to observe the reception Hardik Pandya receives from the crowd at his home ground for the season.