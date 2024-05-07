Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday locked horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium for their IPL 2024 group stage match. KKR defeated LSG by a mammoth margin of 98 runs. Thanks to the victory, KKR has climbed to the top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points to their name.

Harshit Rana takes a jibe at BCCI

Meanwhile, a video is doing rounds on social media, where KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit could be seen having a light-hearted conversation with Harshit Rana onboard a flight. The interesting chat took place when the KKR team was returning from Lucknow and had to be diverted to Guwahati due to unfavourable weather in Kolkata.

In the video, Chandrakant Pandit and Harshit Rana could be heard jokingly discussing the possibility of rescheduling their final league stage match against Rajasthan Royals, which is scheduled to be held in Guwahati. Below is excerpt from the conversation between Harshit Rana and Chandrakant Pandit.

Harshit Rana: Ek kaam karte hai, practice kar lete hai, ek session yaha kar lete hai. (Let's do one thing, we can practice here and do a session as well)

Chandrakant Pandit: Ek session yaha kar lete hai. Phir match bhi yahi khel lete hai. Ek last mein jo match hai hamara. (Let's do a session and then play our last match also, which is slated to be held here)

Harshit Rana: 19 ko match hai. Kal parso mein hi khelke khatam kar lete hai. Toh 19 ko nahi ana padega. (Our match is on the 19th so, let's play it in a couple of days and finish the job)

Chandrakant Pandit: Main dekhta hu. Baat karni padegi BCCI ke saath. (Let me see. I will have to talk to the BCCI)

Harshit Rana: BCCI se toh baat karo hi mat. (Don't talk to the BCCI)

🗣Harshit Rana: "Don't talk to BCCI."pic.twitter.com/qQgGrRHjnL — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra)

Note, that Harshit Rana was recently handed a one-match suspension and was fined 100 percent of his match fee for disciplinary issues. The BCCI punished the KKR pacer for giving a flying-kiss send off to batters during the IPL 2024 matches. Earlier, Harshit Rana was warned by the BCCI but when he repeated the same offense in another match, he was handed a ban.

Kolkata Knight Riders are among the top contenders to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. They have three more matches left in the group stage. KKR will play against Mumbai Indians in their next outing on May 11. Then the Shreyas Iyer-led side will play against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

