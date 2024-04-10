×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

'Have run out of patience with Jitesh. He can only play cameos': IND star losing race to Samson-Pant

PBKS star Jitesh Sharma's diminishing patience as he falls behind Samson and Pant in the race, facing increased competition challenges.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
PBKS vs SRH: Jitesh Sharma gets out
PBKS vs SRH: Jitesh Sharma gets out | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a thrilling IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a narrow 2-run victory over Kings Punjab (PBKS). This T20 encounter saw SRH posting 182/9, with Nitish Kumar Reddy excelling both with the ball (1/33) and the bat (64 off 37). PBKS fought hard with Shashank Singh's unbeaten 46 off 25, but fell just short at 180/6. Arshdeep Singh's 4/29 for PBKS added drama, but ultimately SRH emerged victorious. The match was a showcase of skill and intensity, with each team's standout performers leaving a significant impact on the game.

Also Read: SRH pacer Jaydev Unadkat mercilessly slammed by the fans

Advertisement

Jitesh Sharma flops again in IPL after PBKS loss to SRH 

Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper-batter for the Punjab Kings, left the game cheaply after failing to make much of an impact against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Jitesh has found it difficult to repeat his season-long form in the current IPL, even though he was the preferred wicketkeeper-batter at the beginning of the competition.

Advertisement

Jitesh's early removal for 19 runs during the game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, added to his lacklustre total of 71 runs in 5 matches this season. Jitesh was expected to contribute significantly if Punjab Kings were to surpass Sunrisers Hyderabad's 184-run mark. Jitesh had some promising moments, hitting a boundary and a six, but his innings ended when he fell off an effort at a big shot, putting Punjab Kings in need of a big partnership to turn around their pursuit.

Nitish Reddy, an all-rounder for Sunrisers Hyderabad, tricked Jitesh Sharma with a slower delivery when he was trying a hook shot, which led to an errant hit that Abhishek Sharma caught.

Advertisement

After yet another underwhelming performance in the current IPL, Jitesh was criticised on social media by fans.

Also Read: 'He is awesome': Pat Cummins left in awe of 20-year-old uncapped Indian

Jitesh was named the season's vice-captain of Punjab after his excellent efforts in the Indian jersey earned him support from the team for the captaincy. While Jitesh had significant cameos in nine T20Is for India, which could earn him a potential opportunity in the T20 World Cup, his form has deteriorated in comparison to other Indian wicketkeeper-batters like Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jonty Rhodes

Rhodes' PERFECT response

2 minutes ago
Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar

Anandi nab sailing bronze

4 minutes ago
Training your cat

How To Train A Cat?

5 minutes ago
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI

deeptech policy

7 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

9 minutes ago
drugs

Girl Dies of Overdose

12 minutes ago
Sainik School Admissions

AISSEE Counselling

13 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

14 minutes ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal

Amit Shah in Balurghat

15 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty ends at record high

17 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav during MI practice

Suryakumar on MI's mood

18 minutes ago
Taha Shah Badussha

Taha's Role In Heeramandi

19 minutes ago
Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 prize money

20 minutes ago
Akhilesh Yadav

SP Manifesto

20 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

21 minutes ago
Hum Tum

Bollywood Rom-Coms

22 minutes ago
student

news

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News16 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo