Advertisement

In a thrilling IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a narrow 2-run victory over Kings Punjab (PBKS). This T20 encounter saw SRH posting 182/9, with Nitish Kumar Reddy excelling both with the ball (1/33) and the bat (64 off 37). PBKS fought hard with Shashank Singh's unbeaten 46 off 25, but fell just short at 180/6. Arshdeep Singh's 4/29 for PBKS added drama, but ultimately SRH emerged victorious. The match was a showcase of skill and intensity, with each team's standout performers leaving a significant impact on the game.

Also Read: SRH pacer Jaydev Unadkat mercilessly slammed by the fans

Advertisement

Jitesh Sharma flops again in IPL after PBKS loss to SRH

Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper-batter for the Punjab Kings, left the game cheaply after failing to make much of an impact against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Jitesh has found it difficult to repeat his season-long form in the current IPL, even though he was the preferred wicketkeeper-batter at the beginning of the competition.

Advertisement

Jitesh's early removal for 19 runs during the game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, added to his lacklustre total of 71 runs in 5 matches this season. Jitesh was expected to contribute significantly if Punjab Kings were to surpass Sunrisers Hyderabad's 184-run mark. Jitesh had some promising moments, hitting a boundary and a six, but his innings ended when he fell off an effort at a big shot, putting Punjab Kings in need of a big partnership to turn around their pursuit.

Nitish Reddy, an all-rounder for Sunrisers Hyderabad, tricked Jitesh Sharma with a slower delivery when he was trying a hook shot, which led to an errant hit that Abhishek Sharma caught.

Advertisement

After yet another underwhelming performance in the current IPL, Jitesh was criticised on social media by fans.

The way Sanju Samson is performing with bat, he will be the front runner as a Wicket keeper batsman for the T20 World Cup.



Jitesh Sharma started as a front runner but his recent form is a big question mark on his position.He needs to fire to be in race.pic.twitter.com/VzfcEmK9wO — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) April 6, 2024 Jitesh Sharma can only play cameos — Harminder (ਹਰਮਿੰਦਰ) (@21harminder) April 9, 2024 Have run out of patience with Jitesh Sharma. One or two sixes and then.... pic.twitter.com/n0rsX30J82 — Nilesh (@agarwal_nilesh) April 9, 2024

Also Read: 'He is awesome': Pat Cummins left in awe of 20-year-old uncapped Indian

Jitesh was named the season's vice-captain of Punjab after his excellent efforts in the Indian jersey earned him support from the team for the captaincy. While Jitesh had significant cameos in nine T20Is for India, which could earn him a potential opportunity in the T20 World Cup, his form has deteriorated in comparison to other Indian wicketkeeper-batters like Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant.