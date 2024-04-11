Advertisement

In a thrilling IPL match on April 9, 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a narrow 2-run victory over Kings Punjab (PBKS). This T20 encounter saw SRH posting 182/9, with Nitish Kumar Reddy excelling both with the ball (1/33) and the bat (64 off 37). PBKS fought hard with Shashank Singh's unbeaten 46 off 25 but fell just short at 180/6. Arshdeep Singh's 4/29 for PBKS added drama, but ultimately SRH emerged victorious. The match was a showcase of skill and intensity, with each team's standout performers leaving a significant impact on the game.

Brian Lara heaps praise on SRH’s all-rounder Abhishek Sharma

In this IPL season, Abhishek Sharma has showcased excellent form for Sunrisers Hyderabad, poised to set a strong opening against RCB. Accumulating 177 runs in 5 matches at an average of 35.40, his standout attribute remains his impressive strike rate of 208.24. Sharma's knack for consistently providing SRH with solid beginnings has been instrumental. Brian Lara, the former West Indies cricket star who has mentored Abhishek, believes in Abhishek Sharma's talent and envisions a potential call-up to the Indian national team in the near future. It's a testament to Sharma's capabilities and consistency as a key asset for SRH, underlining his growing prominence in the cricketing world. Brian Lara praised Abhishek Sharma in IPL Press Room on Star Sports, he said:

‘Abishek Sharma I think I have a very close relationship with and spending a couple of years with him at SRH we became very close and I see a lot of talent in that young man I believe he can go the distance I think he can get out there he can be playing for India for quite some time as I mentioned before. His mental Fitness his physical fitness are two things that he will definitely have to work on he is not a selfish player which is great he goes out there and he hits the ball for SRH sometimes I wish he had has that little little bit of uh selfishness where he gets a good score and he goes on and gets a bigger score and we've seen him go out there and played beautifully and all of a sudden he's gone those two left-handers (Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal) for me are the ones that uh really impressed me in indan cricket for the last couple of years’

SRH currently stands 5th on the IPL table, with 3 wins and 2 losses in 5 matches so far. They will play against RCB away from home at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.