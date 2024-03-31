×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 08:19 IST

'He does not know how to bowl...': Pooran makes bold statement on Mayank Yadav after LSG vs PBKS

After LSG vs PBKS match, Nicholas Pooran asserts his views on Mayank Agarwal, sparking post-game discussions about their performance and dynamics.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
LSG Bowler Mayank Yadav Clocked Fastest Ball of The IPL 2024 Season
LSG Bowler Mayank Yadav Recorded the Fastest Ball of The IPL 2024 Season Yet | Image:IPL
Lucknow Super Giants claimed a victory over Punjab Kings in a thrilling IPL T20 match yesterday, winning by 21 runs. The Super Giants posted a formidable total of 199/8 in their 20 overs, with standout performances from Quinton de Kock who scored 54, and Krunal Pandya who contributed an unbeaten 43 runs off 22 balls. In response, the Punjab Kings fought hard but could only manage 178/5 in their 20 overs, with Shikhar Dhawan leading the charge with 70 runs off 50 balls. Mayank Yadav shone for the Super Giants, taking 3 wickets for 27 runs in his 4 overs, earning him the Player of the Match award. This exciting match took place at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

Also Read: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after LSG vs PBKS

Nicholas  Pooran was excited to see Mayank Yadav’s bowling against PBKS 

With remarkable skill and quickness, Mayank Yadav made his Indian Premier League debut. On March 30, Saturday, while playing for the Lucknow Super Giants, Yadav had a big influence by using his quick deliveries to disrupt the Punjab Kings' batting order. His outstanding effort saw him take three vital wickets, which went a long way towards helping LSG win the event for the first time. Assuming  one of the most experienced cricketers in  Lucknow, Nicholas Pooran praised Yadav's quickness and agility, particularly in upsetting Punjab's batting sequence when they chased 200 runs.

Following the game, Pooran was excited about the possibility of Shamar Joseph and Mayank Yadav bowling together. The fascinating possible collaboration between the two bowlers was hinted at by the stand-in skipper, who did not discount the possibilities. Notably, Yadav attracted the attention of cricket veteran Brett Lee, who praised Yadav's velocity on Twitter, calling him the quickest bowler in India right now.

Renowned for his powerful exploits, Shamar Joseph had already left his mark on the West Indies' Test tour of Australia.  However talking about Yadav on JioCinema, Nicholas Pooran said: 

"Mayank Yadav does not know how to bowl slowly in the nets. I have faced him once in the nets. Kyle Mayers was telling me in training 'he's quick, he's quick'. I am just happy that the management was able to give him an opportunity today. And I mean, he is going to be the talk of the town for the next couple of weeks," 

"Everything is possible (Shamar Joseph and Mayank Yadav playing together). It depends on KL and the bosses. It will be wonderful. We have a really young bowling group, tonight was successful and there are a lot of learnings that we will take away from this game and there will be games where we will be put under pressure.

"In smaller venues, a lot of top edges will happen and there are the best batters in the world who will hit you for runs. As a group, we need to stay together and encourage the young fast bowlers. We need to comfort them, show them love and not criticise them when things go wrong for them," 

Also Read:  MS Dhoni makes the day of a specially abled fan on a wheelchair - VIDEO

Nicholas Pooran highlighted the inexperience of the Lucknow Super Giants' bowling team and asked observers and spectators to proceed with care when assessing them. He cautioned everyone that it was crucial to avoid judging Mayank Yadav too harshly or too favourably based on individual performances, even if his outstanding debut performance would surely attract attention and discussion in the following weeks.

After winning, the Lucknow Super Giants gained two points and moved up to the fifth spot in the league rankings. With an eye towards building on their success in the next games, this favourable result further cemented their standing in the competition. LSG will now face RCB on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Bengaluru.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 08:19 IST

