Friday's IPL match saw the Chennai Super Kings post a total of 165/5 in 20 overs, with standout performances from Shivam Dube (45 off 24) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 off 30). In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target, scoring 166/4 in 18.1 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Aiden Markram's impressive 50 off 36 and Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 37 off 12 were instrumental in the Sunrisers' victory. Notably, Abhishek Sharma was awarded Player of the Match for his all-round contribution. The Toss was won by Sunrisers who elected to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Michael Hussey reveals REAL Reason behind MS Dhoni not batting in IPL 2024

In the SRH encounter, MS Dhoni faced just one delivery, and CSK was defeated by six wickets. The next match for CSK is against KKR on April 8. Despite the fact that Dhoni did not play much with the bat, the supporters were tremendously devoted to him during the match against SRH in Hyderabad. The resolute backing he received from the audience demonstrated their admiration for the legendary batter-wicketer. Even though Dhoni didn't score much that day at bat, his mere presence electrified the arena as fans frantically chanted his name.

Since transferring the captaincy of CSK to Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni has mostly concentrated on his wicketkeeping duties and has displayed remarkable skills right from the beginning of the competition. Dhoni had an amazing game against DC, hitting 37 runs off of just 16 balls, despite having limited opportunities to bat. The reason behind MS Dhoni's restricted batting duties in the IPL 2024 was disclosed by Michael Hussey. In the mid-innings break, Michael Hussey said:

‘Well he is still working on his way to full fitness he had an operation last season, so yeah he doesn’t like to come in too early but I’m sure the crowd would like to see him again but he is batting very beautifully and done a lot of preparation leading up to the tournament and so hopefully he can hit a few’

Thunderous Atmosphere at Uppal for Thala Dhoni Entry 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5LCIkAA0bJ — 🎰 (@StanMSD) April 5, 2024

According to Michael Hussey, MS Dhoni's reduced batting participation in the 2024 Indian Premier League is a result of his continued recuperation from an earlier surgery. He was reluctant to bat first, but in practice, he looked good and would dazzle the spectators with his batting skills when he will be feeling right.