In the upcoming IPL match at 7:30 pm, Mumbai Indians face Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai's Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will aim to lead with Tilak Varma's batting prowess. For Lucknow, KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran are key players. Mumbai's bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah face Lucknow's Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi. Expect an intense clash between these formidable sides.

In MI's final home game of the season against LSG, former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has urged Hardik Pandya to put on his finest show. Pandya needs to be preparing for the T20 World Cup, Watson said. The game, which is scheduled for Friday, May 17, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, will bring an end to a difficult season for the Hardik Pandya-led team, which is now in last position in the standings with only 4 wins and 9 loses from 13 games. The first team eliminated from playoff contention was MI.

Shane Watson said on Jio Cinema that Mumbai's season-long performance has not lived up to the hype. He wished for MI to put up a spectacular display for the supporters, who are anticipated to turn out in force to cheer for the squad. Shane Watson said:

“They have got so much to play for. They have been very disappointing this season. With the calibre of players that they have got in their unit, in front of their home crowd, they would want to put up a big show for their home fans and me,”

The five-time winners, who last took home the IPL title in 2020, have not seen a shift in fortune due to a change of leadership. The collective has been under fire for supposed internal compatibility problems.

In light of the impending T20 World Cup, former Australian cricketer Shane Watson stressed the need of Hardik Pandya stepping up at the batting and showcasing his all-around abilities against LSG. Watson added:

“I have got this feeling that Hardik Pandya has really got to step up in last game and really exert his dominance. The T20 World Cup is not too far away, and he really has to hit his straps, especially with the bat,” “He has been most disappointing with the bat, knowing how good he was with GT, coming in at No. 4. The impact that he provided with the bat, he was coming in with plenty of runs to score and steady the ship. So, for me Hardik Pandya has to be the man to step up,”

For the forthcoming T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya, who last competed for India in October 2023, has been selected vice captain. He returned in the 2024 Indian Premier League after suffering an ankle injury on October 19 against Bangladesh.

Shane Watson pointed out that, in contrast to his outstanding play for GT during the previous two years, Hardik's batting for MI has been lacklustre. This season, Hardik's leadership style came under fire, the crowd jeered him, and he produced lacklustre results with the bat and the ball. In 11 matches, he only managed 200 runs without any fifties and an economy rate of 10.59 while claiming 11 wickets. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, scored 833 runs in two seasons with GT, including six fifty-score innings.