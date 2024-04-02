Advertisement

Former Australian fast-bowler Brett Lee has singled out Jasprit Bumrah as the standout bowler in this season's IPL. Despite his admiration for Bumrah's skills, Lee feels that the Mumbai Indians haven't utilized him to his full potential.

"The bowler who impressed me the most (this IPL) from fast-bowling point of view, I am still impressed with Jasprit Bumrah. I don't think he has been used in the correct fashion. Though he was not at his best the other evening (on Monday against Rajasthan Royals).

"It was hard for him to control the swing because he has not bowled with the brand-new ball last couple of matches. I would always like to see Bumrah using the brand-new ball," Lee said.

Brett Lee gives his nod to two bouncers rule

Brett Lee also voiced his approval for the introduction of the two-bouncer rule in the IPL, suggesting that it has brought about a fair balance between bat and ball in a format largely tilted in favor of batsmen.

"Two-bouncer rule is good. There are a lot of things that go against the bowlers. The two-bouncer rule allows the fast bowlers to plan the batter's dismissal. Now they have got the option to bowl a short ball in the first ball and also the last ball.

When asked to predict the top-performing teams this IPL season, Lee named Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad as his picks.

"I did a prediction at the start two weeks ago. I see Delhi Capitals finishing in top this season, I have got RCB, the girls have done it and it's time for the guys to step up, then there is CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad." Asked about the 'Impact Player' rule, Lee said it "adds a lot of colour and value to the IPL".

"It comes down to how the teams use it, you can also argue if you win the toss you can pick the best combination. I think they might go back to the drawing board later, but at the moment, it's working nicely," Lee said.

Regarding Mumbai Indians' lackluster start to the tournament, Lee cautioned against underestimating the defending champions.

"They are the most successful team in IPL's history. I am not concerned about Mumbai Indians at the moment. They are showing signs of how good they are as a team. I think patience is the key." MI have lost their first three matches.

(With PTI inputs)