In a thrilling encounter on May 12th, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) triumphed over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 5 wickets with 10 balls to spare. RR posted a total of 141/5 in 20 overs, with Simarjeet Singh shining for CSK with figures of 3/26 in 4 overs. In response, CSK chased down the target, reaching 145/5 in 18.2 overs, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 42* off 41 balls. As the excitement continues, the CSK now gears up for a crucial encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, with playoff qualification at stake.

Ambati Rayudu reveals MS Dhoni ’s commitment to fitness at 42

Ambati Rayudu complimented MS Dhoni on his commitment to staying healthy. In the 2024 Indian Premier League, Dhoni has an astounding strike rate of 226.26 and an average of 68. MS Dhoni is still extremely fit at 42.

Rayudu pointed out that, in light of the difficulties of playing cricket in his 40s, Dhoni has made fitness a major priority over the past several years. Dhoni, 42, has proven to be incredibly fit while playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League. His power striking in the last overs and his dexterity behind the stumps have been impressive.

Dhoni has amassed 136 runs at a remarkable average of 226.26 in 13 games played thus far. Having only been out twice this season, his 68 is the greatest average of any batsman for Chennai. This season, Dhoni has already smacked 12 sixes, and Rayudu credits his success to his unshakable dedication to staying fit and swinging with power. Speaking on Star Sports, Ambati Rayudu said:

“In the last 2 years, he has been working really hard in the gym. He has been doing a lot of weights and also, he spends a lot of time in recovery. He tries to not get injured and looks after his muscles and body. Most importantly, I feel, he has been batting a lot and that’s what gets him going and he hits a lot of sixes in the nets,” “He is the God of Chennai and I am sure, temples of MS Dhoni would be built in the years to come in Chennai. He is someone who brought India the joy of two World Cups and has brought Chennai joy with a lot of IPL and Champions League titles. He has just been that one guy who shows belief in his players, who has always done it for the team, for the country and for CSK,”

Rayudu called Dhoni the "God of Chennai" and said that his accomplishments during his career are so great that he should have temples built in his honour in Chennai.

Dhoni's contribution will be crucial in the forthcoming game against Faf du Plessis' RCB on May 18 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, since CSK is still looking to seal the playoff position.