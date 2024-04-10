×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

'He is as good as..': Eoin Morgan compares Arshdeep Singh to a legendary seamer after PBKS vs SRH

Eoin Morgan compares Arshdeep Singh to a legendary seamer following the PBKS vs SRH match, stating "He is as good as..."

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh | Image:BCCI
In a thrilling IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a narrow 2-run victory over Kings Punjab (PBKS). This T20 encounter saw SRH posting 182/9, with Nitish Kumar Reddy excelling both with the ball (1/33) and the bat (64 off 37). PBKS fought hard with Shashank Singh's unbeaten 46 off 25, but fell just short at 180/6. Arshdeep Singh's 4/29 for PBKS added drama, but ultimately SRH emerged victorious. The match was a showcase of skill and intensity, with each team's standout performers leaving a significant impact on the game.

Also Read: SRH's 20-year-old being hailed as 'NEXT BIG THING' after debut IPL fifty

Eoin Morgan believes that Arshdeep Singh is as good as Bhuvneswar Kumar

After Arshdeep Singh of the Punjab Kings put on a remarkable display against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2024 match, Eoin Morgan showered Arshdeep with plaudits. Arshdeep has received praise for his remarkable four-wicket haul, and Morgan has compared his bowling ability to that of the legendary swing maestro Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Morgan emphasised that Singh could equal Kumar's skill set by demonstrating his ability to create swing in both directions. Morgan did, however, also emphasise how crucial consistency is to Arshdeep Singh's bowling performances, saying that consistent success will depend on him maintaining his level of play. Speaking on JIOCinema, Eoiun Morgan said:

"Yeah they did, they really did, set the game for PBKS. Put themselves into a commanding position and particular level of expectations on his shoulder now. Even previous IPL performances and performance in an Indian shirt, have created the pressure that he's under and he just has to try and continue to raise that level of consistency. You know his ability to swing the ball both ways is exceptional. As good as Bhuvi at his best, you would say obviously different angles. So adds that under threat as well, "

Also Read: SRH secure 2 crucial points in mid-table battle against PBKS

With eight wickets in all, Arshdeep Singh is now in third place on the Purple Cap leaderboard thanks to his outstanding performance. In terms of wickets taken, his outstanding performance—which included 4/29 in four overs in Mullanpur—has tied him with Yuzvendra Chahal. Singh's reputation as a crucial player in the IPL 2024 season has been further cemented by the tremendous attention his bowling effort has received. PBKS will now be seen in action against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 13, 2024. 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

