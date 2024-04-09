Advertisement

The Punjab Kings are set to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial T20 match today at 7:30 pm in the IPL. With the IPL table standing 6th, the Punjab Kings will rely on their strong batting lineup featuring the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers, standing 5th on the IPL table, will look to leverage their balanced bowling attack led by Chris Woakes and Harshal Patel. It promises to be an exciting clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Robin Uthappa backs PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan ahead of SRH clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play in the upcoming IPL match on April 9. As of right now, both teams are level on 4 points in the IPL standings. Before the match, Robin Uthappa said he believes Shikhar Dhawan will play an outstanding match. After their most recent victory over CSK, SRH comes into the game with more confidence. They have lost both of their prior away games—one against KKR in an exciting last-over match and the other against GT in a crushing defeat—so their road record is less than stellar.

Conversely, PBKS comes into the match fresh off an impressive victory over GT. Especially at the new stadium, they want to maintain the momentum and win another game. Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa is confident in PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan's skills and expects him to do well against SRH. Despite Dhawan's inconsistent play thus far—he has only scored one fifty in four games—Uthappa thinks that the explosive batsman could take advantage of the opportunity against SRH to reach his maximum ability. Speaking on JioCinema, Robin Uthappa said:

“Shikhar Dhawan is due for a big score and we seldom see him going through an IPL without scoring big scores. I am amped up to see him score well (tomorrow) and see him score big runs. He has set some really high standards for himself as an opening batter and has always been among the runs in the IPL. I am predicting a big score from Shikhar Dhawan,”

PBKS vs SRH squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

