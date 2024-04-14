×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

'Hardik Pandya is injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong. He is not admitting it': Doull

Simon Doull raises a surprising claim that Hardik Pandya is hiding an injury, shedding light on a potential significant development.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Hardik Pandya against SRH
Hardik Pandya against SRH | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm, the Mumbai Indians will face off against the Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling T20 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. With stalwarts like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav leading the Mumbai squad, they boast a formidable batting lineup supported by Jasprit Bumrah's pace in bowling. On the other side, the Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni, bring a mix of experience and all-round talent, promising a gripping encounter under the lights.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav stuns LSG's Pooran with a Babar-esque beauty- WATCH

Advertisement

 Simon Doull believes Hardik Pandya is hiding his injury 

Simon Doull has sparked controversy in the cricket world by making a serious claim about Hardik Pandya's condition. Doull has expressed concern over Pandya's fitness, implying that the player may be nursing an ailment. This conjecture follows Pandya's modest bowling contributions in recent matches, specifically the Mumbai Indians' (MI) encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 11.

Advertisement

MI, under Hardik Pandya's leadership, returned to form with a dominant victory over RCB at home. Chasing a challenging target of 197 runs, the five-time IPL champions cruised to victory, their second of the season. However, Pandya's contribution with the ball was limited, as he just bowled one over throughout the contest.

In a interview with Cricbuzz, Simon Doull highlighted his concerns over Hardik Pandya's fitness. Doull alluded to a potential injury problem, implying that Pandya may not be recognising it publicly. He substantiated his argument by pointing up Pandya's decreased engagement in bowling duties throughout the season. Simon Doul said: 

Advertisement

"You go out and make a statement by opening the bowling in game no. 1, and suddenly, you are not required. He's injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong with him. He is not admitting it. But there is something wrong with him for sure. That is my gut feeling," 

Hardik Pandya started the season by bowling the first over in MI's opener against Gujarat Titans. However, his bowling opportunities declined, with him bowling only one over against RCB after being called up to bowl the second over in the second game. This limited participation has prompted speculation regarding Pandya's physical health, sparking debate among fans and professionals alike.

Advertisement

Also Read: Hardik Pandya pays heavy cost after coldly ignoring Rohit Sharma- WATCH

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians eye to gain momentum in the IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) had a difficult start to the season with three straight losses, but they have pulled off an incredible turnaround to win two straight games. They started their comeback with their first victory of the season, a stunning victory against Delhi Capitals in their second home game. In their fifth game of the season, MI maintained their winning streak by dominating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), riding their newfound momentum.

Advertisement

MI put on a superb batting exhibition against the Delhi Capitals, driven by remarkable half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan gave MI's pursuit a spectacular start by scoring 69 runs off of only 34 deliveries. His brilliant effort, which included seven boundaries and five sixes, set the tone for MI's fight for victory. Ishan and Rohit Sharma combined to put on a strong opening partnership of 101 runs in just 8.5 overs.

After Ishan left the field, Suryakumar Yadav took over and had an incredible performance, scoring 52 runs in just 19 balls. Because of his aggressive style, Suryakumar batted at an incredible strike rate of 273.68, sending the ball easily to the boundaries and making a big contribution to MI's successful chase.

Advertisement

When it came to bowling, Jasprit Bumrah was the most impressive player, displaying his skills with an incredible five-wicket haul. On a pitch that can produce a lot of runs, Bumrah showed remarkable control and accuracy by giving up just 21 runs in spite of the difficult circumstances. He was named Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling effort, underscoring his crucial role in MI's victory. They will eye to repeat a similar performance against CSK.

 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

a minute ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

a minute ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

3 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

9 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

10 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

11 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

18 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

22 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

22 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

23 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

24 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

25 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

26 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

26 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

26 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

26 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

34 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo