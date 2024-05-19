Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB emerged victorious by 27 runs. RCB posted a formidable 218/5 in their 20 overs, with standout performances from Faf du Plessis (54), Virat Kohli (47), and Rajat Patidar (41). CSK fought hard but fell short, managing 191/7 in their chase. Faf du Plessis' stellar knock earned him the Player of the Match award. Yash Dayal's crucial bowling (2/42) ensured RCB's win, showcasing a compelling battle of skill and determination on the cricket field.

Robin Uthappa opines on whether RCB vs CSK was MS Dhoni ’s last match

When CSK lost to RCB in Bengaluru, MS Dhoni was devastated. Notwithstanding the prevailing conjecture that Dhoni would retire after CSK's departure, Robin Uthappa pointed out that the player doesn't quickly forget defeats and forecasted he will participate in the IPL again in 2025.

To make it to the playoffs in the league final, CSK needed to score 17 runs in the last over. After smashing the opening ball from Yash Dayal for a huge 110-meter six, Dhoni was bowled out trying to make another big knock on the following delivery. To the joy of RCB supporters at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Dayal successfully defended 11 runs in the final four balls after being dismissed, making it impossible for Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja to win. Speaking on JioCinema, Robin Uthappa said:

"I don't think we have seen the last of MS. He is not someone who takes these things lightly. He will come back roaring for sure," "Even with the narrative, I have seen him bat only in the last 4 or 5 overs, there is a reason for it. He had a calf injury which they initially thought perhaps was a niggle, but it was a little more grave than that. Because of that, he had to manage himself and often has he does, in international cricket and for CSK, he figured out a way to be useful and contribute to CSK,"

MS Dhoni 's Last six in Yellow 💛pic.twitter.com/55ri84ns2o — Jayprakash MSDian™ 🥳🦁 (@ms_dhoni_077)

With a vital 61-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni hit 25 off 13 balls, trying to rescue CSK's playoff aspirations. As they pursued 219, CSK's objective changed to 201 in order to qualify at 129 for 6. But RCB's methodical bowling made sure CSK lost the exciting game.

Also, Robin Uthappa mentioned that Dhoni was dealing with a strain during the season, implying that supporters could anticipate greater things from a healthier Dhoni in the upcoming season.

With an astounding strike rate of 220.55, the former CSK captain, MS Dhoni scored 161 runs in 14 games to close off the IPL 2024 season. He played cameos most of the time, but he was a great finisher. Behind the wickets, the 42-year-old demonstrated his dependability and quick reactions while maintaining perfect wicketkeeping.