At the Ekana Stadium, Mayank Yadav, the remarkable Indian, left the pitch before finishing his fourth over in his comeback match against the Mumbai Indians. After missing five games, the 21-year-old express pace bowler onto the field against MI on Tuesday, but he was unable to deliver his whole four overs. The teenage pace sensation's soreness in the same location that kept him out of action for nearly three weeks persisted, according to Super Giants coach Justin Langer after the game.

LSG's Justin Langer, KL Rahul offer an injury update upon the returning Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer offered some insights upon the returning pacer being unable to complete his four-over quote after he was taken off the game.

"Looks like he is sore in the same spot.

"His rehab has been perfect. He has bowled pain-free the last week or so and has looked in great condition. We will have a scan and find out tomorrow," Langer told the broadcaster after the match.

India's Mayank Yadav undergoes training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Sports City | Image: BCCI



LSG skipper KL Rahul said Mayank had complained of slight pain in his sides after the grand home win against MI at Ekana Sports City.

"I have not really spoken to him. He had slight pain in his side and after the first ball, he said that there was a bit of pain. Thought there was no need to risk it, he is still a young lad.

"It is not just the pace. This game, he showed he has more skills than bowling 150-plus. The more he plays, the more he will learn when to bowl what. Right now, we have given him a free hand to just enjoy himself and bowl what he wants," Rahul revealed.

LSG moved up to third place in the IPL standings with their sixth victory in ten games. Conversely, MI lost for the seventh time in ten games. With a nerve-wracking four-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians, the Lucknow Super Giants increased their prospects of qualifying for the play-offs. Marcus Stoinis contributed a cool fifty to match the outstanding performance of the bowlers.