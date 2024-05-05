Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell's terrible run in the IPL continues and fans and experts seem to be losing patience with him. The all-rounder yet again failed to get runs on the board for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Maxwell could contribute only four runs with the bat and had no role to play during the RCB vs GT game at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL 2024: RCB beat GT in an unconvincing manner

On a day when bowlers did a terrific job cementing victory for RCB, their concerns haven't yet ceased. Chasing 148, captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli gave RCB an extraordinary start. The opening stand between Kohli and Faf took RCB to the score of 92 but afterwards, an almost disaster struck Bengaluru. Within a space of 4 overs, they lost 6 wickets and the threat of loss started to loom again. Dinesh Karthik however alleviated the pressure and took his side past the finish line.

Parthiv Patel's bold statement on Glenn Maxwell

Several taking points emerged from the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match but at the paramount spot, it is Glenn Maxwell's yet another failure. Witnessing Maxwell throwing away his wicket again, former India player, Parthiv Patel made a bold statement on Glenn Maxwell on the social media platform X. Patel went on to state that Maxwell is the "most overrated player in the history of IPL."

glenn maxwell….HE IS THE MOST OVERRATED player in the history of ipl…#IPL2024 …. — parthiv patel (@parthiv9)

It has been a horrendous IPL season for Glenn Maxwell. The right-hander has struggled to score throughout. He has so far played 7 matches for RCB in IPL 2024 and has only one score in double digits. He has three ducks to his name. To elaborate here's how Glenn Maxwell has fared in IPL 2024 : 0, 3, 28, 0, 1, 0, 4.

Glenn Maxwell has been at the end of RCB fans' fury from the start of the season and it is not difficult to gauge that to turn the tide he has to come up with enterprising innings.