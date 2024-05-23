Advertisement

The IPL 2024 was speculated to be MS Dhoni's last in the iconic yellow jersey. However, with CSK getting eliminated before the playoffs stage, a pressing query has been left behind. Will MS Dhoni return to play yet another IPL season for Chennai Super Kings? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has expressed his views on the subject.

CSK CEO optimistic about MS Dhoni's return

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed strong optimism about former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni participating as a player in IPL 2025. Dhoni, who has led CSK to a record five Indian Premier League titles, stepped down from his captaincy before the current season, passing the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad guided the team to a fifth-place finish this year. Amidst widespread speculation that this might be Dhoni's final season, Viswanathan emphasized that the decision regarding Dhoni's future rests entirely with the former Indian skipper.

"I do not know. It is a question which only MS can answer. The question for us, we have always respected the decisions taken by MS. We have left it to him," he said to a question on CSK's YouTube channel.

"As all of you know, he has always taken his decisions and announced them at the appropriate time. We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides.

"But we are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK the next year. That is the view and expectations of the fans and mine." Dhoni, who had underwent surgery to treat a knee injury issue last year, scored 161 runs in 73 balls at a strike rate of 220.55 this season. He was also good behind the stumps.

A mega IPL auction has been scheduled later in the year and if Dhoni continues, CSK will undoubtedly be retaining him.

However, the number of players allowed to be retained still needs clarity.

Viswanathan said that discussions are yet to take place on the same with the BCCI.

"It is too early because we have still not heard from BCCI on the kind of retentions which are going to be part of the next cycle of auction.

"So we are expecting that the BCCI would discuss with all franchise owners before they take a decision on retention."

(With inputs from PTI)